ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notice On UP's Plea Against Bombay HC Order Absolving Brahmos Engineer Of Espionage Charges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea by Uttar Pradesh police challenging an order passed by the Bombay High Court, which absolved Brahmos aerospace engineer Nishant Agarwal of charges of espionage and the Official Secrets Act.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva. The bench issued notice on a plea by UP's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) challenging the high court's order from December last year, which had absolved Agarwal of major charges. In an order passed on July 13, the apex court said, "Issue notice, returnable on August 31, 2026."

The case was initially filed by the Uttar Pradesh ATS and heard in Lucknow. However, the case was later transferred to Nagpur because it was considered the place of the alleged offence. Agarwal got bail in the case in 2023. The Uttar Pradesh government moved the Supreme Court assailing the order passed by the high court.