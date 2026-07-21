SC Notice On UP's Plea Against Bombay HC Order Absolving Brahmos Engineer Of Espionage Charges
The bench issued notice on a plea by UP's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) challenging the high court's order from December last year.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea by Uttar Pradesh police challenging an order passed by the Bombay High Court, which absolved Brahmos aerospace engineer Nishant Agarwal of charges of espionage and the Official Secrets Act.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva. The bench issued notice on a plea by UP's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) challenging the high court's order from December last year, which had absolved Agarwal of major charges. In an order passed on July 13, the apex court said, "Issue notice, returnable on August 31, 2026."
The case was initially filed by the Uttar Pradesh ATS and heard in Lucknow. However, the case was later transferred to Nagpur because it was considered the place of the alleged offence. Agarwal got bail in the case in 2023. The Uttar Pradesh government moved the Supreme Court assailing the order passed by the high court.
On June 3, 2024, the Nagpur district court sentenced Agarwal to a life term under the Official Secrets Act for spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. Agarwal was convicted by the trial court under Section 235 of the Criminal Procedure Code for an offence punishable under Section 66 of the IT Act and various sections of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.
Agarwal, employed in the technical research section of the company's missile centre in Nagpur, was arrested in a joint operation by the Military Intelligence and Anti-Terrorism Squads of UP and Maharashtra in 2018.
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