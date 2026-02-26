ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Must Learn About Neighbourhood’s Fundamental Rights Also’, SC Notice On Plea Seeking Measures To Curb False Cases

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, on Thursday observed that a person thinking of their fundamental rights must also learn about the neighbourhood’s fundamental rights and emphasised cultivating that culture.

The bench led by the CJI and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi made this observation while issuing notice to the Centre, states and union territories on a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, seeking directions to curb false complaints, fabricated evidence, and malicious prosecution.

During the hearing, the CJI remarked that courts are often criticised and accused of gagging people. “But why should one be afraid of gagging? If you are a responsible citizen, then own the responsibility and say what I am saying is correct. Use abusive language, try to defame people and then disappear, knowing nothing can be done. Some checks and balances are required”, observed the CJI.

Appearing in person, Upadhyay argued that fake cases are a major burden on the justice system and stressed that putting display boards in police stations, railway stations, and other public places about the punishment for filing false cases can be a good deterrent. Citing the UGC issue, Upadhyay said if there is a board in the admin block regarding the punishment, which entails the filing of false cases.

CJI observed, “We need to create a very informed society, to understand the value. A person is thinking of their fundamental rights; they need to learn about the neighbourhood's fundamental rights..."