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SC Notice On Karnataka's Plea Against Suspension Of Ex-Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni's Murder Conviction

File photo of Vinay Kulkarni ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court's order staying the conviction of former Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni for the murder of BJP Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Goudar in 2016.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar. “Issue notice. Counter affidavit(s) be filed within three days before the next date of hearing. Post all the matters on 27.10.2026 (Top of the Board). It is made clear that request for adjournment shall not be entertained on the next date of hearing," said the apex court in its order.

Recently, the High Court put on hold the former MLA's conviction until his appeal challenging the conviction is disposed of. Additionally, the HC granted him bail subject to certain conditions. The HC also suspended the sentence of the other accused–Chandrashekhar Indi @ Chandu Mama and Channakeshava B Tingarikar. The apex court issued notice on the state's plea challenging the suspension of the conviction and sentence of not just the former MLA, but also Chandrashekhar and Channakeshava.