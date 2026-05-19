SC: Not Expected From Authorities To Support Any Party To A Case
The apex court stressed that authorities are not expected to support any party contrary to the law.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 19, 2026 at 9:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the duty of the state and its officials, while arguing a case and filing a counter-affidavit before a court, is to provide real assistance.
The apex court stressed that authorities are not expected to support any party contrary to the law or file an affidavit that does not disclose facts in conformity with the law.
The observations came from a bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and A S Chandurkar while dismissing an appeal. The bench said it was its duty to observe the conduct of the officers of the state of Uttar Pradesh and the contentions raised by them to vociferously support the stand of the appellant.
The bench said it suffices to state that the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh may look into the conduct of the officers who filed the affidavit, taking such an unlawful stand before the high court and this court. The bench, such a stand, is completely impermissible under the law and contrary to the finding of the high court.
"It is necessary to observe that the duty of the State and its officials, while filing their counter-affidavit and arguing the case before the Court, is to provide real assistance. Such assistance ought to be based on the facts, and by applying the law applicable to the case at hand," said the bench.
"It is not expected from the authorities to support any party contrary to the law or by filing an affidavit which does not disclose the facts in conformity with the law. Since the concerned officers are not a party to this case, therefore, we are not inclined to issue any adverse direction; however, we leave it open to the State of Uttar Pradesh to look into the above observations and take recourse in accordance with the law, if necessary," said the apex court.
The top court delivered its verdict on an appeal challenging a May 2025 order of the Allahabad High Court in a matter relating to the appointment of a college principal. The bench said it was clear that after the commencement of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission Act, 2023, on August 21, 2023, the authorities were not open to act in terms of the list prepared under the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission Act, 1980, which was repealed.
The bench said that after the new Act commenced, the validity of the list or the panel under the old law would automatically lapse. It said there was absolutely no occasion for the director to get the old list revived and write in favour of the appellant on December 13, 2023.
The bench noted that the appellant before it had found a place on the panel of waitlisted candidates for the posts of principal in post-graduate and under-graduate non-government aided colleges in Uttar Pradesh.
An advertisement inviting applications for the posts of principal in PG and UG colleges was issued by the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Selection Commission in 2019. A final list of 290 candidates, along with 73 waitlisted candidates, was published in October 2021. In August 2022, the appellant's name was recommended for the principal's post in a college at Ballia, but he did not take charge there due to his family circumstances.
He requested an appointment as a principal for vacant posts in some other college, which included a college in Meerut. In January 2024, a consequential order was issued to the director for a change in the appellant's place of posting to a college in Meerut in exceptional circumstances and in the interest of higher education.
Thereafter, the then officiating principal of the Meerut college filed a petition before the high court, contending that once a waitlisted candidate was issued a direction for appointment at one place, the scheme of the old Act does not allow any change to the same. The high court allowed his petition and quashed the order for a change in the place of posting of the appellant to a college in Meerut.
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