ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Not Expected From Authorities To Support Any Party To A Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the duty of the state and its officials, while arguing a case and filing a counter-affidavit before a court, is to provide real assistance.

The apex court stressed that authorities are not expected to support any party contrary to the law or file an affidavit that does not disclose facts in conformity with the law.

The observations came from a bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and A S Chandurkar while dismissing an appeal. The bench said it was its duty to observe the conduct of the officers of the state of Uttar Pradesh and the contentions raised by them to vociferously support the stand of the appellant.

The bench said it suffices to state that the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh may look into the conduct of the officers who filed the affidavit, taking such an unlawful stand before the high court and this court. The bench, such a stand, is completely impermissible under the law and contrary to the finding of the high court.

"It is necessary to observe that the duty of the State and its officials, while filing their counter-affidavit and arguing the case before the Court, is to provide real assistance. Such assistance ought to be based on the facts, and by applying the law applicable to the case at hand," said the bench.

"It is not expected from the authorities to support any party contrary to the law or by filing an affidavit which does not disclose the facts in conformity with the law. Since the concerned officers are not a party to this case, therefore, we are not inclined to issue any adverse direction; however, we leave it open to the State of Uttar Pradesh to look into the above observations and take recourse in accordance with the law, if necessary," said the apex court.