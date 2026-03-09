ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Nod For Centre's Proposal Extending Term Of Tribunal Members; Govt Coming Up With New Bill

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday approved a proposal of the Centre extending the term of chairpersons and members of various tribunals in the country and are due to retire soon, till September 8.

The apex court in November 2025, had struck down the provisions of the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021, regarding the appointment and tenure of tribunal members, for being violative of its earlier judgments on the issue.

Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

Attorney General R Venkataramani contended before the bench that the Centre was mulling bringing in a new tribunal bill in connection with their functioning and appointments of their members either in the ongoing Budget session or the Monsoon session of Parliament. The AG said that the new bill will align with last year’s verdict and will streamline the functioning and appointments of members in various tribunals.

The bench was informed that to avoid any confusion or problems in the functioning of tribunals, it has been decided to give an extension of tenure to all members who are set to retire in the interregnum till September 8 of this year.

The law officer contended that currently, deliberations are currently ongoing at various levels of the government and the government is working on a proposal. He insisted that a bill is being contemplated and the government does not want any interruption in the meantime.

"Everybody appointed under the Tribunal Reforms Act of 2021 will continue. By next September, either this Budget session or the Monsoon session, a new law is likely to be enacted," the AG said, adding that about 21 members are due to retire in the meantime.