SC Nod For Centre's Proposal Extending Term Of Tribunal Members; Govt Coming Up With New Bill
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 9, 2026 at 10:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday approved a proposal of the Centre extending the term of chairpersons and members of various tribunals in the country and are due to retire soon, till September 8.
The apex court in November 2025, had struck down the provisions of the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021, regarding the appointment and tenure of tribunal members, for being violative of its earlier judgments on the issue.
Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
Attorney General R Venkataramani contended before the bench that the Centre was mulling bringing in a new tribunal bill in connection with their functioning and appointments of their members either in the ongoing Budget session or the Monsoon session of Parliament. The AG said that the new bill will align with last year’s verdict and will streamline the functioning and appointments of members in various tribunals.
The bench was informed that to avoid any confusion or problems in the functioning of tribunals, it has been decided to give an extension of tenure to all members who are set to retire in the interregnum till September 8 of this year.
The law officer contended that currently, deliberations are currently ongoing at various levels of the government and the government is working on a proposal. He insisted that a bill is being contemplated and the government does not want any interruption in the meantime.
"Everybody appointed under the Tribunal Reforms Act of 2021 will continue. By next September, either this Budget session or the Monsoon session, a new law is likely to be enacted," the AG said, adding that about 21 members are due to retire in the meantime.
"They are not accountable to the government and they are not accountable to us. Who will evaluate their integrity and performance?" asked the bench.
"Instead of granting an extension alone by a sweeping order, we have to consider their accountability. To whom are they accountable? There should be some mechanism. If their work is not up to the mark, why should their tenure be at all extended?" the CJI said.
A counsel, appearing for the CAT Bar Association, contended that last year's judgment mandated a minimum tenure of five years for the members and around 31 members are set to superannuate soon.
The bench was informed that another concern is that administrative members are allowed to act as acting chairperson of the tribunal when the judicial members superannuate.
The bench observed that there should be a comprehensive law which fixes accountability of members of tribunals. "You can’t keep tribunals under government control, since there will be criticism," the bench observed. "You can’t keep them under judicial control either. Then where?" CJI said.
The bench said it will schedule the matter for further hearing in May to review the progress.
The apex court was hearing pleas by the CAT Bar Association, the Revenue Bar Association and other bar bodies. The bar bodies had raised concerns that several tribunal benches could become non-functional due to the impending retirement of existing members.
