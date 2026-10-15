ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Nobody Can Browbeat Judges, We’re Not In Ivory Tower’: SC Response To Counsel On Opposition INDIA Bloc March To Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said nobody can browbeat the court and that the judges are not sitting in an ivory tower and are aware of everything. The apex court made this observation as a senior counsel argued a petition seeking the court’s intervention against Opposition INDIA bloc leaders entering the court’s filing counter on Monday.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The petitioner was represented by senior advocate and BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia.

Bhatia also told the court that nearly 200 lawyers had signed a memorandum expressing concern that such a march to the court amounted to “browbeating”.

“They have stated very clearly that this is a kind of browbeating the judiciary..."

The CJI said, “Nobody can browbeat. Don’t worry about that." Bhatia contended that while they are aware of it and have confidence in the judiciary that nobody can browbeat it, an attempt by any person to browbeat it is worrisome. The CJI said nobody takes notice of these attempts and added, “Outside what statement they make and inside what statement they make. We are not sitting in an ivory tower; we are also aware of everything. Do not worry about it.”

Bhatia said a prayer in his petition talks about the protection of the vicinity and precincts of the Supreme Court, and there is a separate prayer for criminal contempt in the petition. He urged the apex court to issue notice on his petition and stressed that such an incident should not be repeated in the Supreme Court. The bench agreed to examine his plea.

The plea also sought criminal contempt against Rahul Gandhi for leading a political procession into the Supreme Court while filing the petition.

‘Matter requires consideration’, SC on pleas against denotifying Jantar Mantar

In a separate matter, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan argued that Jantar Mantar be notified yet again as a protest site because the denotification was done purportedly on the apex court’s direction. “Apparently, on October 9, your Lordships directed that Jantar Mantar be denotified; the same prayer is in multiple petitions,” argued the senior counsel.

Justice Bagchi said the court is issuing a notice to the Centre and asking it to provide a reason. “It was because of some oral observations of the court, or was there an application of mind regarding the site and its efficacy being used as,” observed Justice Bagchi.

Sankaranarayanan said a judgment regarding Jantar Mantar had been delivered and the matter was considered in detail.