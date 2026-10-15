‘Nobody Can Browbeat Judges, We’re Not In Ivory Tower’: SC Response To Counsel On Opposition INDIA Bloc March To Supreme Court
The plea has sought criminal contempt against Rahul Gandhi for leading a political procession into the Supreme Court while filing the petition.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said nobody can browbeat the court and that the judges are not sitting in an ivory tower and are aware of everything. The apex court made this observation as a senior counsel argued a petition seeking the court’s intervention against Opposition INDIA bloc leaders entering the court’s filing counter on Monday.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The petitioner was represented by senior advocate and BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia.
Bhatia also told the court that nearly 200 lawyers had signed a memorandum expressing concern that such a march to the court amounted to “browbeating”.
“They have stated very clearly that this is a kind of browbeating the judiciary..."
The CJI said, “Nobody can browbeat. Don’t worry about that." Bhatia contended that while they are aware of it and have confidence in the judiciary that nobody can browbeat it, an attempt by any person to browbeat it is worrisome. The CJI said nobody takes notice of these attempts and added, “Outside what statement they make and inside what statement they make. We are not sitting in an ivory tower; we are also aware of everything. Do not worry about it.”
Bhatia said a prayer in his petition talks about the protection of the vicinity and precincts of the Supreme Court, and there is a separate prayer for criminal contempt in the petition. He urged the apex court to issue notice on his petition and stressed that such an incident should not be repeated in the Supreme Court. The bench agreed to examine his plea.
The plea also sought criminal contempt against Rahul Gandhi for leading a political procession into the Supreme Court while filing the petition.
‘Matter requires consideration’, SC on pleas against denotifying Jantar Mantar
In a separate matter, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan argued that Jantar Mantar be notified yet again as a protest site because the denotification was done purportedly on the apex court’s direction. “Apparently, on October 9, your Lordships directed that Jantar Mantar be denotified; the same prayer is in multiple petitions,” argued the senior counsel.
Justice Bagchi said the court is issuing a notice to the Centre and asking it to provide a reason. “It was because of some oral observations of the court, or was there an application of mind regarding the site and its efficacy being used as,” observed Justice Bagchi.
Sankaranarayanan said a judgment regarding Jantar Mantar had been delivered and the matter was considered in detail.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, clarified that the court’s judgment was not the basis of the decision and a committee was constituted much earlier, and that committee has submitted a detailed report.
Another senior counsel cited a plea filed by advocate Swaty Singh, which argued that the move violates the fundamental rights to freedom of speech and expression and to assemble peacefully under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution.
The plea claimed that proximity to the concerned institutions, accessibility to the public and visibility to the intended audience directly affect a protest's effectiveness.
The plea also relied on the apex court’s 2018 judgment in Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan v. Union of India, which held that a complete ban on protests at Jantar Mantar and the Boat Club was impermissible. The plea states that de-notifying Jantar Mantar contradicts that judgment. “Because this court has already ruled in Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan that the place has to be near where they can be heard, you cannot send them to an isolated place,” submitted a senior counsel representing Singh.
The bench noted counsel's submission that Jantar Mantar is a near spot to the administrative establishment which runs the country and therefore should not be shifted. The bench said it will ask the government to give its response. The CJI said this matter requires consideration and the court is issuing notice.
SC says preserve all CCTV footage
Bhatia, regarding the plea filed by Digant Mishra and others, said his clients seek an interim order to protect and preserve the CCTV footage in the Supreme Court premises. Bhatia said a pregnant woman journalist was pushed and requested that the court's CCTV footage be preserved until the next hearing date.
Mehta said, “So far as the Commissioner of Police is concerned, he has issued written intimation to every police station to not only preserve the footage but also send it to the headquarters, as there is separate preservation at the headquarters.”
Senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing a petitioner, insisted that there should be a judicial order, not just an oral statement. The bench observed, “We are passing an order that all CCTV footage (should be preserved irrespective of the Supreme Court premises)…”. The bench stated that, as agreed by the parties, law enforcement agencies are directed to preserve CCTV footage or any other digital material, including material submitted by private parties and the CCTV footage of the Supreme Court premises.
Senior advocate N Hariharan argued that the CCTV footage regarding the detention centres should also be preserved. The bench clarified that it has passed a general order that law enforcement agencies shall preserve all CCTVs footage.
Read More