SC: No Mandatory Personal Hearing Before Banks Tag Accounts As Fraud
The bench made it clear that earlier rulings of the apex court, including in the Rajesh Agarwal case, did not mandate a personal hearing.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 7, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that borrowers are not entitled to a mandatory personal hearing before banks classify their accounts as fraud under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules.
The top court observed that affording such an opportunity to recalcitrant borrowers—who hold depositors’ money—would enable them to dissipate assets, destroy evidence or abscond, causing enormous prejudice to the public interest.
A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan observed that the RBI, considering the fact that frauds in accounts are of various hues, opined that granting a right of personal hearing to every borrower would be practically inexpedient, given the large volume of cases that have already arisen.
The bench said independent of this, as rightly contended by the RBI, the classification of fraud is predominantly based on documentary evidence such as financial statements, transaction records, stock statements and, security valuations and other documentary evidence.
The bench said an oral hearing is bound to convert an administrative process, intended to be swift, into a protracted one, defeating the very purpose of the exercise.
"It would also cause significant logistical and infrastructural burden apart from providing opportunity to recalcitrant borrowers who are in possession of the money of the depositors to dissipate assets, destroy evidence or even abscond causing enormous prejudice to public interest," said the bench, in its 106-page judgment.
The bench said it will also put public money in jeopardy as borrowers will continue to enjoy exposures from banks and logistically, it will seriously encumber the working hours of the bank officials.
The apex court said the solicitor general rightly expressed an apprehension that if a personal hearing is recognised as a right, multiple directors may seek multiple personal hearings, which will throw banking operations into disarray.
The bench said more importantly, in the ultimate analysis, the exercise of classification of accounts, is in the broad sense a housekeeping due diligence, internally carried out by the bank.
"The process of a show cause notice with the supply of the evidentiary material, consideration of the representation and the mandate to pass a reasoned order are more than adequate safeguards. This balances the need for promptitude with the requirement to maintain fairness in action," said the apex court, while interpreting the RBI's master directions on fraud risk management.
The bench made these observations while setting aside the Calcutta High Court's ruling, which had relied on the Supreme Court's 2023 ruling in State Bank of India (SBI) versus Rajesh Agarwal, to direct the appellant bank to grant the respondent a personal oral hearing before declaring his account as fraudulent.
The bench, while rejecting the contention that such a hearing is mandatory, said the principles of natural justice are flexible and depend on the nature of the proceedings and a statutory framework.
"Audit reports are available, including forensic audit reports, the same shall be furnished to the borrower and their representation on the report, including on the findings and conclusions be elicited, in case the banks consider the audit report relevant for classifying the account as a fraud account," it said.
"Disclosure by furnishing copies of the audit report, including the forensic audit report to the borrower, is mandatory. Supply of reports in digital form will be valid compliance," the court said.
The bench made it clear that earlier rulings of the apex court, including in the Rajesh Agarwal case, did not mandate a personal hearing but only required adherence to basic procedural safeguards like notice and opportunity to respond.
"We are persuaded to accept the stand of the RBI that the procedure of issuing a show cause notice, furnishing of the evidentiary material, eliciting a reply and the obligation to pass a reasoned order will meet the requirements of fairness and also thwart miscarriage of justice," said the bench.
The bench said Rajesh Agarwal judgment (2023) did not recognise any right in the borrower to a personal hearing by the banks before classifying their account as a fraud account.
"The RBI in its Master Directions of 15.07.2024 correctly understood the scope of Rajesh Agarwal (supra) and incorporated Clause 2.1.1.1, 2.1.1.2, 2.1.1.3, and 2.1.1.4, as the procedure to be followed before classifying an account as a fraud account," it said.
The apex court said the procedure set out in Rajesh Agarwal, which has been incorporated in the Master Directions of 2024, strikes a fair balance between promptitude and fairness and duly comports with the principles of natural justice, ensuring fairness to the borrower whose account is likely to be classified as a fraud account.