ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: No Mandatory Personal Hearing Before Banks Tag Accounts As Fraud

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that borrowers are not entitled to a mandatory personal hearing before banks classify their accounts as fraud under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules.

The top court observed that affording such an opportunity to recalcitrant borrowers—who hold depositors’ money—would enable them to dissipate assets, destroy evidence or abscond, causing enormous prejudice to the public interest.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan observed that the RBI, considering the fact that frauds in accounts are of various hues, opined that granting a right of personal hearing to every borrower would be practically inexpedient, given the large volume of cases that have already arisen.

The bench said independent of this, as rightly contended by the RBI, the classification of fraud is predominantly based on documentary evidence such as financial statements, transaction records, stock statements and, security valuations and other documentary evidence.

The bench said an oral hearing is bound to convert an administrative process, intended to be swift, into a protracted one, defeating the very purpose of the exercise.

"It would also cause significant logistical and infrastructural burden apart from providing opportunity to recalcitrant borrowers who are in possession of the money of the depositors to dissipate assets, destroy evidence or even abscond causing enormous prejudice to public interest," said the bench, in its 106-page judgment.

The bench said it will also put public money in jeopardy as borrowers will continue to enjoy exposures from banks and logistically, it will seriously encumber the working hours of the bank officials.

The apex court said the solicitor general rightly expressed an apprehension that if a personal hearing is recognised as a right, multiple directors may seek multiple personal hearings, which will throw banking operations into disarray.

The bench said more importantly, in the ultimate analysis, the exercise of classification of accounts, is in the broad sense a housekeeping due diligence, internally carried out by the bank.

"The process of a show cause notice with the supply of the evidentiary material, consideration of the representation and the mandate to pass a reasoned order are more than adequate safeguards. This balances the need for promptitude with the requirement to maintain fairness in action," said the apex court, while interpreting the RBI's master directions on fraud risk management.