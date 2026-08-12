ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: No Luxury Of Delay; Karnataka To Provide Infrastructure For Special UAPA Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that the State “cannot afford the luxury of prolonging trials for years”, insisting that witness examinations must proceed without interruption from the time of interim bail pleas, and that prosecutors should streamline their strategy by prioritising material witnesses to secure a swift and fair trial.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made these observations while directing the Karnataka government to provide infrastructure for an additional special court to exclusively deal with UAPA cases on a day-to-day basis.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by Shahid Khan, an accused in a Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy case, in which the prosecution proposes to examine 707 witnesses, including a few protected witnesses.

The bench said the state’s understanding of interim bail applications and the examination of witnesses was "faulty". It said the examination of witnesses forms part of the trial, and should not ordinarily stop merely because an accused has filed an interim bail application, saying, “When a witness is present, nowhere in India is the witness sent back because a bail application has been filed.”

Senior advocate Aditya Sondhi, representing Khan, contended that he had been in custody for nearly four years, while nine other accused facing IPC offences arising from substantially similar allegations, were out on bail.

The senior counsel said Khan only moved one interim bail application, following the death of his father-in-law, and that too was rejected. Sondhi requested the bench to consider the petitioner's right to a speedy trial under Article 21.

The bench directed the Karnataka government to immediately provide the requisite infrastructure, including the creation of an additional post in the Karnataka Higher Judicial Service, along with the requisite staff and other allied facilities as per norms fixed by the High Court. “The necessary sanctions shall be accorded within two weeks,” the CJI said in the order.