SC: No Luxury Of Delay; Karnataka To Provide Infrastructure For Special UAPA Court
The bench said witness examination forms part of a trial, and should not stop merely because an accused has filed an interim bail application.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that the State “cannot afford the luxury of prolonging trials for years”, insisting that witness examinations must proceed without interruption from the time of interim bail pleas, and that prosecutors should streamline their strategy by prioritising material witnesses to secure a swift and fair trial.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made these observations while directing the Karnataka government to provide infrastructure for an additional special court to exclusively deal with UAPA cases on a day-to-day basis.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by Shahid Khan, an accused in a Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy case, in which the prosecution proposes to examine 707 witnesses, including a few protected witnesses.
The bench said the state’s understanding of interim bail applications and the examination of witnesses was "faulty". It said the examination of witnesses forms part of the trial, and should not ordinarily stop merely because an accused has filed an interim bail application, saying, “When a witness is present, nowhere in India is the witness sent back because a bail application has been filed.”
Senior advocate Aditya Sondhi, representing Khan, contended that he had been in custody for nearly four years, while nine other accused facing IPC offences arising from substantially similar allegations, were out on bail.
The senior counsel said Khan only moved one interim bail application, following the death of his father-in-law, and that too was rejected. Sondhi requested the bench to consider the petitioner's right to a speedy trial under Article 21.
The bench directed the Karnataka government to immediately provide the requisite infrastructure, including the creation of an additional post in the Karnataka Higher Judicial Service, along with the requisite staff and other allied facilities as per norms fixed by the High Court. “The necessary sanctions shall be accorded within two weeks,” the CJI said in the order.
The bench, referring to the delay, observed, "The State cannot have the luxury of prolonging this trial for years."
The bench said that once Karnataka sanctions the requisite infrastructure, staff and posts, the CJ of the Karnataka High Court will assign a judicial officer to preside over the special court, which will deal exclusively with the UAPA cases on a day-to-day basis.
The bench said the present case shall also be entrusted to the special court. The bench made it clear that the presiding officer shall first examine the three protected witnesses, followed by the other vital witnesses, to ensure that the material evidence for the prosecution is recorded within a maximum period of three months.
The bench said after the examination of material witnesses, the petitioner shall be at liberty to apply afresh for release on bail. The bench also considered the existing workload of the special court. The bench was informed that the existing court has around 97 pending trials. It was argued that repeated interim bail applications by different accused were also consuming considerable judicial time.
The bench noted that following its earlier order, special courts have been set up in Karnataka to try the UAPA cases, and added that the presiding officer of the special court is expected to deal with only 12-15 cases, including the case in hand.
The bench noted that with 97 trials pending in special courts, even if the other cases involved substantially fewer witnesses, their completion could take years.
Regarding the present case, the bench said unless the trial is taken up on a day-to-day basis, it will be practically impossible to conclude it within reasonable time.
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