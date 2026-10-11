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SC: No Illegal Detention Of Peaceful Protesters, Free Movement And Normal Metro And Rail Services

File photo of Supreme Court ( ANI )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: In a special Sunday sitting, the Supreme Court ordered that no person be detained except in strict accordance with the procedure established by law, stressing that peaceful, unarmed assemblies held outside areas subject to prohibitory orders must not be met with arbitrary detention. The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench directed that metro and rail services should function normally unless restrictions are required due to public order disturbances, as contemplated under Article 19(2) of the Constitution. Regarding the movement of people, the bench directed that free movement in the city be permitted subject to traffic regulations.

The apex court observed that it does not favour barricading everywhere and directed that barricading should be reviewed forthwith, keeping in mind law and order and other traffic conditions. The bench also directed that Internet services should not be disturbed. The bench noted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s assurance that Delhi Metro railway is fully operational and all stations have been open since 10 PM yesterday. Mehta also assured the bench that train services are operational, and Internet connectivity is restored.