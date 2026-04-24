ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: No Court Can Force Minor To Carry Pregnancy Against Her Will

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed a 15-year-old girl to medically terminate her over seven-month pregnancy, saying that no court can force a woman, especially a minor, to carry a pregnancy against her will.

A bench led by Justice B.V. Nagarathna said the pregnant woman's choice is relevant and that a woman's reproductive autonomy must be accorded the highest importance. The bench said the minor in this case is 15 years old and the pregnancy is unwanted. The bench added that continuing the pregnancy is not in the interest of the pregnant minor, particularly since she has attempted to foreclose her life on two occasions.

The bench said constitutional courts must weigh the circumstances of the case concerning the welfare of the pregnant woman rather than the welfare of the child to be born.

The bench said denying relief would compel the minor to endure irreversible consequences. The bench emphasised that such an approach would be contrary to the constitutional and settled principles recognising reproductive choice as a fundamental right.

The bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, stressed that continuation of such a pregnancy could have long-lasting repercussions on the minor's mental health, educational prospects, social standing, and overall development. The bench said the right to make decisions concerning one’s body, particularly in matters of reproduction, is an integral facet of personal liberty and privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution.