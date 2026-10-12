SC: Neither Approved Nor Disapproved ECI's Form 6 Modification
The bench said the altered Form 6 didn't exist when the Bihar SIR matter was heard, refuting claims that it was approved by the SC.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 12, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST|
Updated : October 12, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that it has neither approved nor disapproved the Election Commission of India's (ECI) revised Form 6 for voter registration.
Form 6 is to be filled by people seeking to register as voters for the first time. It is being used by the poll panel during the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various states.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing a PIL by Priya Mishra and another, against the Union of India through the Chief Election Commissioner and another.
The bench made it clear that the revised Form 6 did not exist when the Bihar SIR matter was heard. It further added that the Apex court’s observation earlier this month, during a hearing, cannot be construed as either approval or disapproval.
On October 5, the Apex court said, “Let us be very clear, the modified Form 6 was not been approved by us… We would like to see who has modified (Form 6).”
During the hearing today, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the ECI has represented the revised Form 6 as having the Supreme Court's approval. The petitioner’s counsel sought to highlight the court's remarks of October 5.
The bench said that what was said was that the new Form 6 was not there when the Bihar SIR matter was before us. “That does not mean it was either approved or disapproved by the Supreme Court," added the bench.
It was argued that the poll panel has published that the altered Form 6 has been approved by the Apex court, and the petitioner is seeking a direction regarding this.
"There was no application concerning the new Form 6. That is all we have said. Whether approved or not approved. Don't pick up words like this only for yourself, please," said the bench.
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