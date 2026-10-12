ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Neither Approved Nor Disapproved ECI's Form 6 Modification

Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that it has neither approved nor disapproved the Election Commission of India's (ECI) revised Form 6 for voter registration.

Form 6 is to be filled by people seeking to register as voters for the first time. It is being used by the poll panel during the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various states.