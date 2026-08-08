SC Moved Over JPSC Exam Row, Plea Seeks Exam Cancellation
The petitioner sought that a fresh examination be conducted in accordance with law and under safeguards to be approved by the Apex court.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exam controversy has reached the Supreme Court, with a plea seeking cancellation of the 2025 Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination and an independent probe into alleged irregularities.
Social activist Harisharan Devgan filed the petition through advocate Satyam Singh. The petitioner urged the Apex court to direct an investigation by the CBI or a committee headed by retired judges.
One of the prayers in the petition sought a direction from the Apex court to respondent No. 2 (Jharkhand Public Service Commission) to cancel the Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 conducted on April 19, and to conduct a fresh examination thereafter, in accordance with law and under safeguards to be approved by the Apex court.
The plea urged the Apex court to direct the CBI to take over and conduct an independent, impartial, comprehensive and time-bound investigation into the allegations concerning the Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 conducted pursuant to advertisement No. 01/2026 by respondent No. 2.
The plea also sought a direction to constitute an independent committee headed by a retired judge of the Apex court or a retired Chief Justice or judge of a High Court from outside Jharkhand, assisted by experts in forensic science, information technology, examination security, OMR evaluation, cybersecurity and public administration, to inquire into the integrity of the said examination.
The plea also sought a direction regarding independent audits of OMR scanning, coding, evaluation and result-generation systems.
The plea urged the Apex court to direct the investigating agency or independent committee to determine whether tainted and untainted candidates can reliably be separated based on objective and verifiable material.
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