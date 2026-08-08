ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Moved Over JPSC Exam Row, Plea Seeks Exam Cancellation

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exam controversy has reached the Supreme Court, with a plea seeking cancellation of the 2025 Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination and an independent probe into alleged irregularities.

Social activist Harisharan Devgan filed the petition through advocate Satyam Singh. The petitioner urged the Apex court to direct an investigation by the CBI or a committee headed by retired judges.

One of the prayers in the petition sought a direction from the Apex court to respondent No. 2 (Jharkhand Public Service Commission) to cancel the Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 conducted on April 19, and to conduct a fresh examination thereafter, in accordance with law and under safeguards to be approved by the Apex court.

The plea urged the Apex court to direct the CBI to take over and conduct an independent, impartial, comprehensive and time-bound investigation into the allegations concerning the Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 conducted pursuant to advertisement No. 01/2026 by respondent No. 2.