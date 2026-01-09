‘In December Of His Life’, SC Modifies Sentence Of 80-Year-Old Convict
The man was arrested in December 1992, and the total period of his incarceration came to six years and three months.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 9, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday modified the sentence awarded to an 80-year-old man convicted in a criminal case of 1992 to the period he already served in jail.
A bench comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjarai said the appellant is more than 80 years of age at present, and since the appellant is an old and aged person, and in the 'December of his life, it would be harsh and inadvisable to send him behind bars again at this stage'.
“The courts are not supposed to be insensitive. Therefore, in view of the advanced age of the appellant and considering the totality of the facts and circumstances, while upholding the conviction of the appellant under Section 304, Part II, IPC, the sentence of the appellant is reduced to what is already undergone, to be substituted accordingly”, said the bench.
The bench upheld the conviction of the man, who had undergone a total incarceration of six years and three months in the case. “The appeal stands dismissed subject to the above modification in the sentence,” the bench said.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court had sentenced the appellant to seven years’ imprisonment after holding him guilty of an offence punishable under Section 304 Part II of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).
The apex court delivered its verdict on an appeal filed by the man challenging the high court’s order, which altered his conviction from under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC to Section 304 Part II.
The FIR, in this case, was lodged in December 1992 after a quarrel took place between the appellant’s son and another person. One of the persons who received injuries in the assault that broke out pursuant to the quarrel died during treatment. The man was arrested in December 1992, and the total period of his incarceration came to six years and three months.
A trial court in December 1997 convicted the man along with others for the offences, including that of murder, and he was sentenced to life imprisonment. He moved the high court challenging his conviction and sentence.
The bench noted that the high court was justified in its reasoning that, in such circumstances, it was not possible to reason and to conclude that there was a formation of an unlawful assembly with the common object of causing death. “The high court was correct in its approach in holding the appellant guilty for the offence punishable under Section 304 Part II IPC by assessing the individual role on his part,” the bench said.
The bench noted that the high court granted him bail in August 1998, and he surrendered on December 6, 2010, before the apex court granted him bail on August 5, 2011.