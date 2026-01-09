ETV Bharat / bharat

‘In December Of His Life’, SC Modifies Sentence Of 80-Year-Old Convict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday modified the sentence awarded to an 80-year-old man convicted in a criminal case of 1992 to the period he already served in jail.

A bench comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjarai said the appellant is more than 80 years of age at present, and since the appellant is an old and aged person, and in the 'December of his life, it would be harsh and inadvisable to send him behind bars again at this stage'.

“The courts are not supposed to be insensitive. Therefore, in view of the advanced age of the appellant and considering the totality of the facts and circumstances, while upholding the conviction of the appellant under Section 304, Part II, IPC, the sentence of the appellant is reduced to what is already undergone, to be substituted accordingly”, said the bench.

The bench upheld the conviction of the man, who had undergone a total incarceration of six years and three months in the case. “The appeal stands dismissed subject to the above modification in the sentence,” the bench said.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had sentenced the appellant to seven years’ imprisonment after holding him guilty of an offence punishable under Section 304 Part II of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).