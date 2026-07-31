SC: MEA Would Facilitate DNA Matching For Indians Killed In Russia‑Ukraine War
The top court asked the MEA to facilitate DNA matching between family members and the mortal remains.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 31, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to appoint a nodal officer in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to coordinate with families of Indians killed, missing, or injured in the Russia‑Ukraine war. It also ordered the MEA to facilitate DNA matching of relatives with the mortal remains. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The counsel representing the petitioners pressed that his clients are seeking DNA testing. However, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said some families are refusing DNA testing, and the government is facilitating it because Russians are also not handing over mortal remains without testing.
Bhati stressed the enormous effort by the Indian Embassy in this matter, pointing to emails backing her claims regarding the DNA. The counsel argued that the petitioners are not literate enough to understand the emails. The bench asked the MEA to facilitate DNA matching between family members and the mortal remains.
"We only want to communicate with the families. We are helping and facilitating the families…,” said Bhati. The petitioners’ counsel urged the bench to direct a meeting between the MEA and the petitioners.
The CJI suggested Bhati notify one nodal officer and let the family members meet him. The counsel asked why families should need to claim Rs 1.5 crore compensation in Russia; it should happen in Delhi, and families should submit their claims at the Russian Embassy here.
The bench asked the MEA to assist affected families in filing compensation claims with the Russian Embassy here and to provide all relevant information and updates in vernacular languages.
The bench, in its order, said the MEA will notify a nodal officer whose details and contact number should be provided to the families of those who have died, gone missing, or suffered injuries while fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war.
The bench, in its order, said that in the event of a casualty, the MEA will arrange DNA matching of mortal remains with the family members for identification, and upon completion of this process and receipt of a DNA test certificate, the body shall be handed over to the family.
The bench also added that a complete set of consolidated documents regarding the procedure for compensation claims with Russian authorities, duly translated into vernacular language, along with other necessary documents, should be supplied to the affected families. The bench said such families may submit their claims with the Russian authorities.
The bench also directed the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and state legal services to extend assistance to the families in securing the mortal remains of their relatives and pursuing compensation claims.
The apex court issued these directions while hearing a petition filed by family members of those who allegedly died or went missing after being recruited to fight in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Several persons, duped by travel agents, were made to fight the war.
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