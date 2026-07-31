ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: MEA Would Facilitate DNA Matching For Indians Killed In Russia‑Ukraine War

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to appoint a nodal officer in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to coordinate with families of Indians killed, missing, or injured in the Russia‑Ukraine war. It also ordered the MEA to facilitate DNA matching of relatives with the mortal remains. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The counsel representing the petitioners pressed that his clients are seeking DNA testing. However, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said some families are refusing DNA testing, and the government is facilitating it because Russians are also not handing over mortal remains without testing.

Bhati stressed the enormous effort by the Indian Embassy in this matter, pointing to emails backing her claims regarding the DNA. The counsel argued that the petitioners are not literate enough to understand the emails. The bench asked the MEA to facilitate DNA matching between family members and the mortal remains.

"We only want to communicate with the families. We are helping and facilitating the families…,” said Bhati. The petitioners’ counsel urged the bench to direct a meeting between the MEA and the petitioners.

The CJI suggested Bhati notify one nodal officer and let the family members meet him. The counsel asked why families should need to claim Rs 1.5 crore compensation in Russia; it should happen in Delhi, and families should submit their claims at the Russian Embassy here.

The bench asked the MEA to assist affected families in filing compensation claims with the Russian Embassy here and to provide all relevant information and updates in vernacular languages.