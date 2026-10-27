SC Lists For Final Disposal Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Plea Against Merger Of 6 MPs With Eknath Shinde Faction
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 18 approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 27, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed for final disposal a plea filed by the Shiv Sena (UBT) challenging Lok Sabha Speaker’s approval to the merger of its six MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench fixed December 8 for hearing the plea after being informed that the Lok Sabha Speaker's office had not entered an appearance in the matter.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, expressed concern over the delay in the proceedings. Sibal argued that the court had already issued a notice in July, but the Speaker had yet to enter an appearance in the case.
"How many months will we have to wait before they make an appearance in the matter? In July, the notice was issued. What is happening?" Sibal questioned.
The bench adjourned the matter and listed it for final disposal after noting that the Speaker's office had been served the notice. The apex court in July sought responses from the office of the Lok Sabha Speaker and others on the plea challenging his approval to the merger of its six MPs with the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde.
The apex court, while agreeing to hear the plea filed by Sawant, refused to grant any interim relief. Ahead of the Monsoon session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 18 approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena.
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