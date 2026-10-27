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SC Lists For Final Disposal Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Plea Against Merger Of 6 MPs With Eknath Shinde Faction

File photo of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed for final disposal a plea filed by the Shiv Sena (UBT) challenging Lok Sabha Speaker’s approval to the merger of its six MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench fixed December 8 for hearing the plea after being informed that the Lok Sabha Speaker's office had not entered an appearance in the matter.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, expressed concern over the delay in the proceedings. Sibal argued that the court had already issued a notice in July, but the Speaker had yet to enter an appearance in the case. "How many months will we have to wait before they make an appearance in the matter? In July, the notice was issued. What is happening?" Sibal questioned.