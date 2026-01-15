Tax Sovereignty Is Important To Our Nation In An Era Fraught With Trade, Tariff Wars: SC judge
Justice Pardiwala said the stability of a nation is slowly getting determined and recognised based on the strength and independence of a nation’s tax sovereignty.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 11:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice JB Pardiwala on Thursday said one has to understand and appreciate what tax sovereignty is and how important it is to our nation in an era which is fraught with trade and tariff wars.
A bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan set aside the Delhi High Court's August 2024 judgment that had quashed the tax demand and ruled in favour of Tiger Global. Justice Pardiwala, wrote a separate judgment focussing on tax sovereignty and the significance it assumes in times of global uncertainty.
“No doubt entering into bilateral treaties has yielded its own good, consistency and stability. But with newer and newer trade complexities emerging in the global arena, nations should rethink very long-term treaties”, said Justice Pardiwala.
He said India has advanced decade after decade, gaining global respect and emerging as a key force in trade and commerce. With its vast youth population, skilled labour surplus, and stable investment climate, the nation is fast becoming a top destination for future growth, he added.
“It is in this backdrop that one has to now understand and appreciate what is tax sovereignty and how important it is to our nation in an era which is fraught with trade and tariff wars, building and shielding one’s own economy from any international economic disorder or disaster and so on”, said Justice Pardiwala.
He said the stability of a nation is slowly getting determined and recognised based on the strength and independence of a nation’s tax sovereignty.
He added that exercising tax sovereignty in the international domain has to pass through several filters which would include geo-political strengths and equations, diplomacy, making a nation attractive for investments and at the same time, not compromising either its sovereignty or its interest and core objectives of its people.
“Ability to command, remaining composed and yielding to healthy compromises and still finding the space and opportunity to grow without external nations and entities interfering with the exercise of sovereign tax powers will be the ideal combination that every nation like India will look forward to”, he said.
He said the successful experiment by India in finally ushering the GST era through the constitutional scheme in 2017 is akin to what European nations attempted to do amongst themselves by having a unified VAT regime.
He said prior to GST, indirect tax levies were so splintered amongst the several states and union territories and each one exercising their right of sovereign taxation over their territory resulting in plurality of rates and uncertainty and un-uniformity in the last mile taxation on goods. “The era of GST has ushered in a sense of uniformity in taxation on goods and services which looked impossible and more importantly, the federal partners namely Union and States becoming co-equal partners in the share of taxation and the hallmark in allowing a simultaneous taxation powers by the union and that respective federal partner on each supply of goods or services”, he said.
He said if tax evasion and tax abuse happen under the umbrella or shield or in the guise of money laundering or trafficking or round tripping, it not only weakens a nation, it makes it less powerful or even powerless in given circumstances tearing apart the social fabric and texture of a nation and its people.
“Retaining tax sovereignty becomes an impeccable strength for a nation to stand up against cross border tax evasion, money laundering, drug and human trafficking and round tripping of funds which would result in serious breach of the security and safety of the Nation”, he said.
Justice Pardiwala said a compromised international agreement, or a tax treaty or a protocol can pose serious challenges to the safety and security of a nation especially when the ability to dissect a good investment from a bad or an evil one is taken away or compromised. “Tax evasion and tax abuse resulting in economic disorder is itself a huge sign of weakness for a nation”, he added.
“When the canvas or bandwidth of tax sovereignty or spectrum is so wide in its sweep, having no inherent limitations, the endeavour of a nation is to preserve, nurture and promote its sovereign powers in the global order to the best extent possible and this is possible only if such a power is retained by a nation and not compromised. Retention should be the golden rule, and yielding should be an exception which is meaningful and not disproportionate and in aby view, not at the cost of a Nation’s welfare and interest”, he said.
He said it is seen historically one more angle of exercise or assertion of tax sovereignty is the power to take or make unilateral moves instead of bilateral and frame tax policies on cross border transactions which enter a country.
“Powerful economies in the world exercise this unilateral power to make their trading partners fall in line with their priorities. This is one more figment of exercise of tax sovereignty in the global space. It proves two things – Tax sovereignty has no inherent limitations and has only self-imposed limitations and it is indeed doable or achievable to make unilateral moves to protect or guard or to enhance one’s own Nation’s interest to bring the trading partners in line to fit or suit their interest”, he said.
Read more