ETV Bharat / bharat

Tax Sovereignty Is Important To Our Nation In An Era Fraught With Trade, Tariff Wars: SC judge

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice JB Pardiwala on Thursday said one has to understand and appreciate what tax sovereignty is and how important it is to our nation in an era which is fraught with trade and tariff wars.

A bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan set aside the Delhi High Court's August 2024 judgment that had quashed the tax demand and ruled in favour of Tiger Global. Justice Pardiwala, wrote a separate judgment focussing on tax sovereignty and the significance it assumes in times of global uncertainty.

“No doubt entering into bilateral treaties has yielded its own good, consistency and stability. But with newer and newer trade complexities emerging in the global arena, nations should rethink very long-term treaties”, said Justice Pardiwala.

He said India has advanced decade after decade, gaining global respect and emerging as a key force in trade and commerce. With its vast youth population, skilled labour surplus, and stable investment climate, the nation is fast becoming a top destination for future growth, he added.

“It is in this backdrop that one has to now understand and appreciate what is tax sovereignty and how important it is to our nation in an era which is fraught with trade and tariff wars, building and shielding one’s own economy from any international economic disorder or disaster and so on”, said Justice Pardiwala.

He said the stability of a nation is slowly getting determined and recognised based on the strength and independence of a nation’s tax sovereignty.

He added that exercising tax sovereignty in the international domain has to pass through several filters which would include geo-political strengths and equations, diplomacy, making a nation attractive for investments and at the same time, not compromising either its sovereignty or its interest and core objectives of its people.

“Ability to command, remaining composed and yielding to healthy compromises and still finding the space and opportunity to grow without external nations and entities interfering with the exercise of sovereign tax powers will be the ideal combination that every nation like India will look forward to”, he said.