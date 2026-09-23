ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Judge Rebuts 'Judges Appoint Judges' Myth; Executive Supremacy Can't Be the Cure

New Delhi: Supreme Court Justice Dipankar Datta on Wednesday offered an emphatic defence of the collegium’s integrity, rejecting the oft‑repeated charge that “judges appoint judges” as a manufactured myth propagated by vested interests.

While conceding the collegium has at times faltered and its processes are not immune to aberrations, Justice Datta warned that vociferous criticism offers no ready alternative and that executive supremacy cannot be the cure. He cautioned that motivated narratives which distort the appointment process erode public confidence and insisted the judiciary cannot be expected to remain perpetually on the defensive.

Justice Datta made these significant observations in a split verdict delivered by the bench, of which Justice Satish Chand Sharma was also a part. The bench was deciding a batch of pleas challenging the validity of a 2023 law that excludes the CJI from the panel for selecting the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners.

Justice Datta said the collegium system has indeed faced criticism from various quarters principally because it functions without any external participation and is entirely judge-driven regarding selection, appointment, and other conditions of service like transfers.

He said it is undeniable that the collegium system has occasionally faltered and its functioning has not been entirely free from aberrations. “However, vociferous criticism, by itself, does not offer an alternative. While the absence of an outsider in the process may invite scrutiny, executive supremacy cannot be the cure,” he said.

He said the oft-repeated phrase that “judges appoint judges” is a myth, which vested interests have fed people through motivated narratives, often drawing sustenance from certain controversial decisions taken this century regarding judicial appointments.

“A sweeping generalisation that the collegium acts as a law unto itself overlooks the detailed consultative process envisaged under the Constitution, and the intrinsic role of the executive — both at the Centre and in the States — as well as intelligence and other agencies in the appointment process including vetting of credentials, and the fact that every appointment bears the imprimatur of the President,” he said.

Justice Datta added that it has become fashionable nowadays to blame the collegium for every infelicitous choice, conveniently forgetting that aberrations are exceptions and not the norm, and that no system can guarantee the infallibility of human choice. “Perhaps, none else other than the government knows better how the Collegium system works,” he said.

“Equally important is to put the discourse in perspective. The role of the collegium, insofar as selection is concerned, is nothing more than recommendatory. At every stage prior to the recommendations taking shape, the executive is involved. Whispers are heard in the corridors that unless approval of the […]; however, let whispers remain whispers and not drown the constitutional wisdom that has sustained the institution”, said Justice Datta.

He said what is, however, unmissable is that even at the end of the day, acceptance of the recommendations is within the exclusive domain of the executive; it may, or may not, accept the recommendations.