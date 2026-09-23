SC Judge Rebuts 'Judges Appoint Judges' Myth; Executive Supremacy Can't Be the Cure
Justice Datta said collegium system has indeed faced criticism from various quarters because it functions without any external participation and is entirely judge-driven regarding selection.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 23, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST|
Updated : September 23, 2026 at 9:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Supreme Court Justice Dipankar Datta on Wednesday offered an emphatic defence of the collegium’s integrity, rejecting the oft‑repeated charge that “judges appoint judges” as a manufactured myth propagated by vested interests.
While conceding the collegium has at times faltered and its processes are not immune to aberrations, Justice Datta warned that vociferous criticism offers no ready alternative and that executive supremacy cannot be the cure. He cautioned that motivated narratives which distort the appointment process erode public confidence and insisted the judiciary cannot be expected to remain perpetually on the defensive.
Justice Datta made these significant observations in a split verdict delivered by the bench, of which Justice Satish Chand Sharma was also a part. The bench was deciding a batch of pleas challenging the validity of a 2023 law that excludes the CJI from the panel for selecting the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners.
Justice Datta said the collegium system has indeed faced criticism from various quarters principally because it functions without any external participation and is entirely judge-driven regarding selection, appointment, and other conditions of service like transfers.
He said it is undeniable that the collegium system has occasionally faltered and its functioning has not been entirely free from aberrations. “However, vociferous criticism, by itself, does not offer an alternative. While the absence of an outsider in the process may invite scrutiny, executive supremacy cannot be the cure,” he said.
He said the oft-repeated phrase that “judges appoint judges” is a myth, which vested interests have fed people through motivated narratives, often drawing sustenance from certain controversial decisions taken this century regarding judicial appointments.
“A sweeping generalisation that the collegium acts as a law unto itself overlooks the detailed consultative process envisaged under the Constitution, and the intrinsic role of the executive — both at the Centre and in the States — as well as intelligence and other agencies in the appointment process including vetting of credentials, and the fact that every appointment bears the imprimatur of the President,” he said.
Justice Datta added that it has become fashionable nowadays to blame the collegium for every infelicitous choice, conveniently forgetting that aberrations are exceptions and not the norm, and that no system can guarantee the infallibility of human choice. “Perhaps, none else other than the government knows better how the Collegium system works,” he said.
“Equally important is to put the discourse in perspective. The role of the collegium, insofar as selection is concerned, is nothing more than recommendatory. At every stage prior to the recommendations taking shape, the executive is involved. Whispers are heard in the corridors that unless approval of the […]; however, let whispers remain whispers and not drown the constitutional wisdom that has sustained the institution”, said Justice Datta.
He said what is, however, unmissable is that even at the end of the day, acceptance of the recommendations is within the exclusive domain of the executive; it may, or may not, accept the recommendations.
“The final say rests with the executive. For the past year and a half or so, advocates/judicial officers recommended for elevation by the collegium of the high courts are called upon to interact with the judges forming part of the Collegium, led by the CJI, whereafter those who are found to be suitable in all respects are finally recommended,” he said.
He added, however, it is not infrequent that out of a list of advocates/judicial officers ultimately recommended by the collegium, the executive holds back one or a couple from elevation as judges.
He said the system is calibrated so that the executive can override the recommendation of the CJI-led collegium, despite precedents mandating that primacy be given to the CJI's opinion. “On multiple occasions, recommendations have not been acted upon by the executive without reasons being disclosed and available in the public domain; and a few of them, even after reiteration, have been left to gather dust for years. Even recommendations for transfer of Judges made by the Collegium in the interest of administration of justice are not acted upon by the executive in a number of cases”, he said.
“Undeterred by such piecemeal approvals and regardless of the fate of those not cleared by the executive, the collegium chooses to proceed, seemingly, to avoid a head-on conflict with the executive and is left with a Hobson’s choice to keep the institution running”, he added.
“This court is left to wonder why, even after the judiciary has been relegated to playing second fiddle to the executive in the matter of appointment of Judges, is there still a clamour to induct an outsider at the stage of selection? Coming as it does from the side of the executive, the argument ill-behoves its stature and is a feeble attempt to deflect attention from its own dereliction and failure”, said Justice Datta.
He said despite all its opacity and imperfections, the Collegium system still remains the most viable option for safeguarding independence, as envisioned under Article 50 of the Constitution by its framers.
Justice Datta made observations while addressing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's submission during the hearing of petitions challenging the 2023 law that gives the government more say in appointments to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Justice Datta said the learned Solicitor's argument on the final part—seeking to draw a parallel with judicial appointments (made orally and not part of the written submissions)—in this court's considered opinion, affects the institution's integrity. Justice Datta said Mehta’s reference to “Judges appointing Judges” revives an old criticism and, unwittingly, travels beyond the present list.
He said avoidable in the context of the present challenge, reference to the criticism on such a sensitive issue ought best to have been left alone. “In the course of hearing, this Court preferred not to seriously react. The first instinct too, while writing this opinion, was to be reticent and let such criticism pass. But, on second thought, it is realised that the judiciary cannot always be at the receiving end”, said Justice Datta.
“Coming as it does from the side of the executive, the argument ill-behoves its stature and is a feeble attempt to deflect attention from its own dereliction and failure”, said Justice Datta.
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