ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Judge Opts Out From Hearing Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on Thursday recused himself from hearing a plea by Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez against a Delhi court order framing charges against her in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Mishra and Atul S Chandurkar.

At the beginning of the hearing, the bench informed the actor's counsel and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that the matter would be referred to another bench.

Justice Mishra said he could not hear the matter because his son had appeared for the government side in one of the connected matters. The matter was listed for the last week of June before a bench without Justice Mishra.