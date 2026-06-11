SC Judge Opts Out From Hearing Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea In Money Laundering Case
Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra recuses from hearing Jacqueline Fernandez's plea as his son appeared for the government side in a connected matter.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 11, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on Thursday recused himself from hearing a plea by Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez against a Delhi court order framing charges against her in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Mishra and Atul S Chandurkar.
At the beginning of the hearing, the bench informed the actor's counsel and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that the matter would be referred to another bench.
Justice Mishra said he could not hear the matter because his son had appeared for the government side in one of the connected matters. The matter was listed for the last week of June before a bench without Justice Mishra.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by Jacqueline, challenging the framing of charges against her in the Rs 200-crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
On May 30, a Delhi court ordered framing of charges against the actor, Chandrashekhar and 15 others in the Rs 200-crore money laundering case.
The trial court also directed that charges be framed against Chandrashekar and 20 others for various offences, including under the stringent MCOCA provisions, in another case registered by the city police's special cell.
Jacqueline, whom the ED summoned several times in connection with the probe, was named as an accused for the first time in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the agency. The ED alleged in its second supplementary complaint against Jacqueline that she was in constant touch with Chandrashekhar and had received valuable gifts from him through his associate, Pinky Irani.
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