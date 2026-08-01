SC Justice Ujjal Bhuyan: Collegium Not Giving Reasons Behind Judicial Appointments Creates Opacity
"Citizens have a right to know who would be their judges, and what kind of judgments the judge has delivered," he said at a function.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Ujjal Bhuyan on Saturday underscored citizens’ right to know what transpires in the courts and who their judges will be. Sharply criticising the collegium for failing to disclose reasons behind judicial appointments, he cautioned that such opacity creates room for judges to make unconstitutional remarks, even likening “groups of people to ants."
He spoke at a panel discussion during the launch of a report by legal think-tank Vidhi’s JALDI (Justice, Access and Lowering Delays in India) initiative, where he stressed that by not giving reasons, the institution actually does a disservice to many judges who are genuinely outstanding and have done tremendous work.
“Conversely, by withholding reasons, we also create space for individuals to enter the judiciary who may later describe groups of people as ‘ants’ and make other remarks that are wholly unconstitutional and contrary to the values of the Constitution,” Justice Bhuyan said.
He said to prevent entry of such people “there should be some discussion, there should be some reasons given”.
Justice Bhuyan said that recently, a High Court judge had made such remarks. Though Bhuyan did not name anyone, a former Allahabad High Court judge had triggered a furore in 2024 with certain remarks at a VHP event, prompting opposition leaders to demand action against him for what they termed “hate speech”.
“In our country, we are taught not to harm even the smallest animals, not to kill ants. This lesson is ingrained in us. Perhaps that is why we are tolerant and compassionate; we feel pain when others suffer. But in your culture, from a young age, children are exposed to the slaughter of animals. How can you expect them to be tolerant and compassionate?” the HC judge had said.
Justice Bhuyan said the last three statements of the Supreme Court collegium did not contain any reason at all for recommending elevation of judges. “Some may even say they were somewhat formulaic or copy-paste in nature. But at least some reasons were given to justify the recommendations,” he said.
Justice Bhuyan said the JALDI team should also look into the aspect of opacity in the collegium system. He said, “Deliberations over elevation and transfer of judges remain confidential. Reasons for rejecting or deferring a recommendation are rarely disclosed… and criteria applied is not codified in any publicly accessible instrument comparable to the memorandum of procedures…”
He said, “I have seen the last three statements of the collegium, the Supreme Court collegium…. do not contain any reason at all for recommending elevation as opposed to the earlier statements. Where each of the recommendations were supported by some reason… some reasons were given to justify the recommendations… is it going back on the transparency principle? These are important issues”.
He remarked: "This is what we may call the reflexive gap: A judiciary that has embraced publicity in its adjudicative function, has been markedly more cautious about extending the same principle to its own constitutive processes."
“Citizens have a right to know what is happening in the courts. They have a right to know who would be their judges. They have a right to know what kind of judgments the honourable judge has delivered. This should be in public domain”, he said.
He added that one recommendation “during Chief Justice [Uday Umesh] Lalit’s tenure where it did not fructify. Reasons have been given. Good reasons have been given.”
Referring to a collegium resolution of January 18, 2023, he said where the Supreme Court collegium reiterated the recommendation and the reasons given by the Supreme Court are quite convincing. “At least, I am convinced. It is another matter that three-and-half-years have gone by nothing has happened… These are important areas which I think should be looked into,” he said.
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