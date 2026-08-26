ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Judge Urges CJI To Replace Rajasthan HC Acting CJ SP Sharma

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta, in a series of letters, has urged Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to immediately appoint a Chief Justice from outside Rajasthan, alleging that acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma is misusing his administrative authority.

Justice Mehta wrote three letters dated August 2, 10, and 17. It is learnt that Justice Mehta has accused Justice Sharma of maladministration and alleged that he has been exercising his powers as master of the roster to selectively move cases to his own bench.

In his August 2 letter, Justice Mehta noted that he had previously flagged similar instances to the CJI, citing cases that were abruptly withdrawn from other benches and reassigned to Justice Sharma’s court without any plausible justification. Justice Mehta pointed out that during his visits to Rajasthan, several HC judges confided their anguish over Justice Sharma’s conduct.

Justice Mehta recalled that the CJI had initially asked him to submit a list of such cases but later advised against putting the allegations in writing, assuring instead that suitable action would follow. Yet, he noted, his request for appointing a Chief Justice from outside Rajasthan has so far drawn no positive response.

In the second letter, Justice Mehta cited two specific instances as living proof of Justice Sharma’s bid to hit longer sixes in the run‑up to his retirement on September 26. In the August 10 letter, he cited more particular instances of alleged favouritism shown by Justice Sharma to certain lawyers and misuse of roster powers.