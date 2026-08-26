Supreme Court Judge Urges CJI To Replace Rajasthan HC Acting CJ SP Sharma
Sandeep Mehta alleged that SP Sharma has been exercising his powers as master of the roster to selectively move cases to his own bench.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST|
Updated : August 26, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta, in a series of letters, has urged Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to immediately appoint a Chief Justice from outside Rajasthan, alleging that acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma is misusing his administrative authority.
Justice Mehta wrote three letters dated August 2, 10, and 17. It is learnt that Justice Mehta has accused Justice Sharma of maladministration and alleged that he has been exercising his powers as master of the roster to selectively move cases to his own bench.
In his August 2 letter, Justice Mehta noted that he had previously flagged similar instances to the CJI, citing cases that were abruptly withdrawn from other benches and reassigned to Justice Sharma’s court without any plausible justification. Justice Mehta pointed out that during his visits to Rajasthan, several HC judges confided their anguish over Justice Sharma’s conduct.
Justice Mehta recalled that the CJI had initially asked him to submit a list of such cases but later advised against putting the allegations in writing, assuring instead that suitable action would follow. Yet, he noted, his request for appointing a Chief Justice from outside Rajasthan has so far drawn no positive response.
In the second letter, Justice Mehta cited two specific instances as living proof of Justice Sharma’s bid to hit longer sixes in the run‑up to his retirement on September 26. In the August 10 letter, he cited more particular instances of alleged favouritism shown by Justice Sharma to certain lawyers and misuse of roster powers.
Justice Mehta, in his August 17 letter, said that he had already highlighted the gross maladministration and seriously questionable activities of Justice Sharma in his earlier letters. Justice Mehta asked why he is being allowed to continue.
The August 17 letter also alleged that a sitting Rajasthan High Court judge complained to fellow judges of vindictive conduct by Justice Sharma towards his wife, a senior district judiciary officer. This letter also added further allegations concerning the administration of the Rajasthan High Court and the treatment of members of the subordinate judiciary.
In November 2016, Justice Sharma was appointed to the Rajasthan High Court in November 2016. He was transferred to the Patna High Court in January 2022. His plea for repatriation to Rajasthan on health grounds was turned down by the Supreme Court Collegium in March 2023, which instead shifted him to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Collegium later reversed course, recommending his return to Rajasthan in May 2025.
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