ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Issues Notice To Rajasthan On Asaram's Plea Challenging Rajasthan HC Judgment

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Rajasthan government on self-styled godman Asaram’s plea challenging the high court order which had upheld his conviction and life sentence in the rape case of a minor in 2013.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu. The bench issued notice to the state government and sought its reply within two weeks. During the hearing, counsel representing Asaram contended that his client is over 80 years of age and suffers from various ailments.

A counsel representing the state government informed the bench that Asaram was taken to the hospital on June 2, and no threat to his health was found.

The bench orally observed, "We are not granting bail now." "Subject to hearing the state, we will consider if there is grave necessity to grant bail, like in a condition where his life is in danger," added the bench.

Asaram's counsel contended his client was a "victim of a social media trial". Victim’s counsel opposed this submission. The bench directed the continuation of the medical facilities extended to the petitioner and agreed to consider bail only if there is a grave health condition.