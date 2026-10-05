ETV Bharat / bharat

'Modified Form 6 Not Approved By Us': SC Notice To EC, Centre On Plea Seeking Suspension Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission of India on a plea challenging the manner in which the poll panel led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar allegedly took decisions without the approval of the two Election Commissioners and also clarified that the modified Form 6 had not been approved by it.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana sought a response within a week on the allegations made in the plea. The apex court further indicated that if, after considering the ECI's response, it finds that certain decisions were taken by the CEC without the required unanimity, it could reconsider or recall those decisions.

Senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, representing petitioner Shailendra Mani Tripathi, drew the court’s attention to the conduct of the SIR in Delhi and added, "Form 6 has two new conditions added, and those Form 6 were circulated. Neither is the petitioner allowed to be on the roll. Based on the new Form 6, which cannot be modified under the schedule.”

"Let us be very clear, the modified Form 6 was not approved by us," said the CJI.

The bench also heard a plea by one Rakesh Kumar Singh, represented by senior advocate Vikas Singh, questioning whether CEC Kumar could unilaterally decide on behalf of the Election Commission without the concurrence of the other Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. The bench issued notice on Singh’s plea.

During the hearing on Singh's plea, the bench agreed to examine the validity of the shield of immunity from prosecution given to the CEC and Election Commissioners as well as allegations that the CEC is unilaterally taking decisions regarding the conduct of polls. However, the apex court declined to pass an interim order restraining the CEC from taking any decision without unanimity.

The bench observed that it would presume ECI decisions are taken in accordance with law, but sought responses regarding allegations of unilateral decision-making.

It said the poll panel's decisions must be either unanimous or by majority and presumed that this is how all decisions were taken. The bench sought responses from the Election Commission and the Centre within a week.