'Modified Form 6 Not Approved By Us': SC Notice To EC, Centre On Plea Seeking Suspension Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
The apex court also agreed to examine the validity of immunity from prosecution given to the CEC and Election Commissioners.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 5, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission of India on a plea challenging the manner in which the poll panel led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar allegedly took decisions without the approval of the two Election Commissioners and also clarified that the modified Form 6 had not been approved by it.
A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana sought a response within a week on the allegations made in the plea. The apex court further indicated that if, after considering the ECI's response, it finds that certain decisions were taken by the CEC without the required unanimity, it could reconsider or recall those decisions.
Senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, representing petitioner Shailendra Mani Tripathi, drew the court’s attention to the conduct of the SIR in Delhi and added, "Form 6 has two new conditions added, and those Form 6 were circulated. Neither is the petitioner allowed to be on the roll. Based on the new Form 6, which cannot be modified under the schedule.”
"Let us be very clear, the modified Form 6 was not approved by us," said the CJI.
The bench also heard a plea by one Rakesh Kumar Singh, represented by senior advocate Vikas Singh, questioning whether CEC Kumar could unilaterally decide on behalf of the Election Commission without the concurrence of the other Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. The bench issued notice on Singh’s plea.
During the hearing on Singh's plea, the bench agreed to examine the validity of the shield of immunity from prosecution given to the CEC and Election Commissioners as well as allegations that the CEC is unilaterally taking decisions regarding the conduct of polls. However, the apex court declined to pass an interim order restraining the CEC from taking any decision without unanimity.
The bench observed that it would presume ECI decisions are taken in accordance with law, but sought responses regarding allegations of unilateral decision-making.
It said the poll panel's decisions must be either unanimous or by majority and presumed that this is how all decisions were taken. The bench sought responses from the Election Commission and the Centre within a week.
"If the record shows that ABC decision was neither by majority nor by unanimity. We will injunct those decisions," said Justice Bagchi.
Advocate Vikas Singh insisted that if the electoral roll is vitiated by virtue of somebody taking a singular decision, that cannot be undone. "Putting the cart before the horse," observed the bench.
The bench asked Singh, “Can we ex parte come to a decision that all the decisions were unilateral?” The bench said it expects the response to its notice to be clear and transparent.
Advocate Singh challenged the manner in which the poll panel led by CEC Kumar took decisions allegedly without the approval of two Election Commissioners.
Singh’s client sought suspension or divesting of the CEC's powers pending hearing and Guruswamy, in the connected plea, questioned changes to Form 6 and raised wider infirmities in the SIR process. The apex court tagged the matters together.
The ECI had introduced an additional Special Intensive Revision (SIR) declaration into the online Form 6 application on the ECINET platform. The mandatory online modification required fresh 18-year-old applicants to map themselves, their parents, or their grandparents to previous SIR electoral rolls.
The change drew heavy criticism from opposition parties and, according to reports, there was internal pushback from Election Commissioners who flagged that making it mandatory restricted new voters from successfully completing the registration process.
The plea comes against the backdrop of an Indian Express report that claimed that election commissioners Sandhu and Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.
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