ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Response From Centre, Others On Plea To Prevent Cattle Intrusion On Highways

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking direction to the authorities to ensure that stray cattle is kept away from national and state highways across the country.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the Centre and others, including the states and Union Territories, seeking their responses on the plea within four weeks.