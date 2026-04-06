ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Response From Centre, Others On Plea To Prevent Cattle Intrusion On Highways

Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre, others on the plea to ensure stray cattle are kept away from national and state highways across India.

FILE- Supreme Court
FILE- Supreme Court (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 6, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking direction to the authorities to ensure that stray cattle is kept away from national and state highways across the country.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the Centre and others, including the states and Union Territories, seeking their responses on the plea within four weeks.

The plea has sought a direction to the authorities to frame and enforce uniform national guidelines to prevent cattle intrusion on highways. The plea, filed by Lawyers For Human Rights International, sought mandatory fencing of national highways and expressways, particularly on accident-prone stretches.

It also sought the establishment of scientifically managed cattle shelters/gaushalas with earmarked funding and imposition of strict penal liability for illegal abandonment of cattle. The plea also sought the formulation of a no-fault compensation framework for victims of accidents caused by stray cattle.

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURT
SC ON STRAY CATTLE HIGHWAYS
SC STRAY CATTLE
SUPRME COURT STRAY CATTLE HIGHWAYS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.