ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Issues Notice To Centre On PIL For Setting Up DNA, Biometric ID System For Missing, Rescued Kids

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the NCPCR on a PIL seeking the establishment of a national DNA and biometric identification system for missing and rescued children to facilitate scientific identification, tracing and reunification with their families.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) after taking note of the petition filed by Reepak Kansal.

The petition, filed through advocate-on-record Pravir Choudhary, sought directions to the Centre and all the states and union territories (UTs) to create a centralised system, backed by statutory safeguards, for DNA and biometric identification of missing and rescued children.

“Issue an appropriate writ, order or direction directing the Union of India and all States/Union Territories to establish a national DNA and biometric identification system for missing and rescued children, with proper statutory safeguards, to enable scientific matching and restoration of identity,” the plea said.

It also sought a direction to the authorities to conduct mandatory DNA sampling, subject to due safeguards and consent protocols, of all unidentified rescued children and willing biological parents and guardians of missing children for reunification and identity confirmation.