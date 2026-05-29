ETV Bharat / bharat

'Will Remain Very Close To Our Hearts...': SC Issues Directions To Curb Sex Trafficking Of Children, Women

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday laid down a comprehensive legal framework to combat human trafficking for commercial sexual exploitation and ensure dignified rehabilitation of survivors nationwide.

The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Justice J B Pardiwala. The bench issued binding directions to establish a nationwide “victim protection plan” covering rescue, identification, rehabilitation, prosecution, and institutional coordination. The bench called trafficking a "direct assault on constitutional dignity."

Justice Pardiwala, pronouncing the judgment, said, “This will remain very close to our hearts because it will go a long way in protecting vulnerable young girls and women.”

The bench underscored that consent remains the decisive factor in distinguishing trafficking from voluntary adult sex work. To guard against misuse of anti-trafficking laws, it directed police and rescue authorities to conduct an immediate threshold inquiry before resorting to coercive action.

The bench said that consent becomes legally irrelevant when trafficking is established through force, coercion, deception, or exploitation.