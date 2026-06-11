ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Invokes Manusmriti To Deplore Patriarchal Bias And Sex Selection

New Delh: The Supreme Court on Thursday invoked the poem Balika ka Parichay, celebrating a mother’s joy at the birth of a daughter, and quoted the Manusmriti’s dictum that “where women are honoured, divinity blossoms,” to deplore the persistence of patriarchal bias favouring male children and the covert practice of sex selection.

The apex court observed that, even more than seventy‑five years after Independence, the sight of posters urging education, empowerment, and financial security for the girl child remains commonplace across towns and cities, including Delhi, where such messages are often emblazoned on Delhi Transport Corporation buses.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra said strict enforcement of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act is needed until there is a change of mentality.

Citing schemes for the girl child such as "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Janani Suraksha Yojana, Ladli Lakshmi Yojana", the bench said: “These schemes are indicative of continued efforts to eradicate the systemic bias suffered by the girl child in an inherently patriarchal system. Much progress has been made, and yet, much is left to be desired”.

The bench said in sum, while the situation is markedly better than it was in the mid-1990s, the data does not support complacency. It said the statistics show that the progress made is incomplete and uneven.

“Consequently, the integrity and strict enforcement of welfare-oriented legislation such as the PCPNDT Act remain essential along with efforts continued and earnest, till the time there is a widespread change in mentality and what till now, is perceived as the ‘inherent weakness’ of the woman, is replaced by true equality, when there will dawn a realization that efforts such as these are no longer required," said the apex court.