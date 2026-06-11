SC Invokes Manusmriti To Deplore Patriarchal Bias And Sex Selection
The Supreme Court condemned patriarchal bias and sex selection, urging strict PCPNDT Act enforcement and continued efforts for equality and girl child empowerment in India.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 11, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
New Delh: The Supreme Court on Thursday invoked the poem Balika ka Parichay, celebrating a mother’s joy at the birth of a daughter, and quoted the Manusmriti’s dictum that “where women are honoured, divinity blossoms,” to deplore the persistence of patriarchal bias favouring male children and the covert practice of sex selection.
The apex court observed that, even more than seventy‑five years after Independence, the sight of posters urging education, empowerment, and financial security for the girl child remains commonplace across towns and cities, including Delhi, where such messages are often emblazoned on Delhi Transport Corporation buses.
A bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra said strict enforcement of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act is needed until there is a change of mentality.
Citing schemes for the girl child such as "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Janani Suraksha Yojana, Ladli Lakshmi Yojana", the bench said: “These schemes are indicative of continued efforts to eradicate the systemic bias suffered by the girl child in an inherently patriarchal system. Much progress has been made, and yet, much is left to be desired”.
The bench said in sum, while the situation is markedly better than it was in the mid-1990s, the data does not support complacency. It said the statistics show that the progress made is incomplete and uneven.
“Consequently, the integrity and strict enforcement of welfare-oriented legislation such as the PCPNDT Act remain essential along with efforts continued and earnest, till the time there is a widespread change in mentality and what till now, is perceived as the ‘inherent weakness’ of the woman, is replaced by true equality, when there will dawn a realization that efforts such as these are no longer required," said the apex court.
It said that this was not to say that the laws protecting women within legislation such as IPC/BNS will no longer be required but at least, there will no longer be a question of whether a girl child deserves to be born. The bench added that turning back the page of history confirms this assessment and that Census data shows that the national child sex ratio declined from 945 in 1991 to 927 in 2001 and further to 919 in 2011, reflecting the severity of the imbalance that prompted stringent implementation of the PCPNDT Act.
The SC said the recovery to 929 at birth signals a partial course correction, but not yet a path of true equality and acceptability. It said differences across states drive this point.
For example, Haryana and Punjab, which recorded child sex ratios below 900 in the years immediately after the turn of the century have demonstrated improvement in subsequent surveys showing the success of the regulations as enforced and the awareness measures being implemented. “Nonetheless, several states still do report sex ratios at birth below the national average. This shows the continuing presence of deep-seated patriarchal preferences towards a male child and the ‘behind the curtains’ prevalence of sex selection practices”, said the bench.
It said the current scenario, whether good or not so good, with scope for improvement as it may be, is a result of continued efforts by central and state governments. “We may only observe that more than seventy-five years after we have set out to chart our own path, even today seeing posters for education and upliftment, including financial security, of a girl child is not a sight out of the ordinary, in any town or city, including Delhi, where it is most often visible on the buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation," the bench said.
The bench referred to a poem by Subhadra Kumari Chauhan titled 'Balika ka parichay' -- which describes the beautiful joy of a mother upon the birth of her daughter – and also quoted from Manusmriti, "Yatra naryastu pujyante ramante tatra devata", meaning where women are honoured, divinity blossoms.
The apex court made these observations as it dismissed an appeal filed by a doctor challenging an order of cognisance in a case related to offences punishable under Section 23 of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act.
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