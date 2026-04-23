ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Intervenes, Artist Nandalal Bose's Grandson, Granddaughter-In-Law To Cast Their Votes

Bolpur: Following Supreme Court's intervention, renowned artist Nandalal Bose's grandson, Suprabuddha Sen, and his wife, who were disenfranchised in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, are now set to cast their votes.

After their names were excluded from the electoral rolls, the couple, who have been long-time residents of Santiniketan, filed an appeal with the Tribunal. They were uncertain about whether they would be able to vote. Ultimately, under the supervision of Birbhum District Magistrate Dhaval Jain and Bolpur Sub-Divisional Officer Animesh Kanti Manna, the elderly couple is scheduled to cast their votes on Thursday during the first phase of polling.

The couple are set to exercise their franchise at 5 pm.

Birbhum District Magistrate Dhaval Jain said, "Initially, some confusion arose. However, their names have now been reinstated in the Tribunal's records. Naturally, they are eligible to vote."

Polling in 152 out of 294 constituencies across West Bengal began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. The voting is currently underway in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, and West Bardhaman.

Artist Nandalal Bose, a protégé of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, was the one who adorned the Constitution of India with his artwork. More than seven decades after the drafting of the Constitution, his artistic legacy remains unforgettable even in the 21st century. It was under his guidance that the Kala Bhavana (Institute of Fine Arts) was established at Visva-Bharati University.