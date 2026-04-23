SC Intervenes, Artist Nandalal Bose's Grandson, Granddaughter-In-Law To Cast Their Votes
Acting on the Supreme Court's directive, the Tribunal ensured that names of Suprabuddha Sen (88) and Deepa Sen (82) were included in the electoral roll.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Bolpur: Following Supreme Court's intervention, renowned artist Nandalal Bose's grandson, Suprabuddha Sen, and his wife, who were disenfranchised in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, are now set to cast their votes.
After their names were excluded from the electoral rolls, the couple, who have been long-time residents of Santiniketan, filed an appeal with the Tribunal. They were uncertain about whether they would be able to vote. Ultimately, under the supervision of Birbhum District Magistrate Dhaval Jain and Bolpur Sub-Divisional Officer Animesh Kanti Manna, the elderly couple is scheduled to cast their votes on Thursday during the first phase of polling.
The couple are set to exercise their franchise at 5 pm.
Birbhum District Magistrate Dhaval Jain said, "Initially, some confusion arose. However, their names have now been reinstated in the Tribunal's records. Naturally, they are eligible to vote."
Polling in 152 out of 294 constituencies across West Bengal began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. The voting is currently underway in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, and West Bardhaman.
Artist Nandalal Bose, a protégé of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, was the one who adorned the Constitution of India with his artwork. More than seven decades after the drafting of the Constitution, his artistic legacy remains unforgettable even in the 21st century. It was under his guidance that the Kala Bhavana (Institute of Fine Arts) was established at Visva-Bharati University.
Thus, exclusion of his own grandson, Suprabuddha Sen, and his wife, Deepa Sen, from the voter list had raised questions regarding the role and functioning of the Election Commission.
Family Profile
Suprabuddha Sen is the son of Nandalal Bose's youngest daughter, Jamuna Sen. He is currently 88 years old, while his wife, Deepa Sen, is 82. This octogenarian couple resides in Santiniketan. Suprabuddha Sen was raised under the direct care and guidance of Nandalal Bose himself.
He completed his Matriculation (secondary examination) from Patha Bhavana at Visva-Bharati University in 1954 and Higher Secondary from the same institution. Subsequently, he completed his engineering degree from Jadavpur University. Later, he joined the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). After working at DVC for 32 years, he retired in 1996 and settled permanently in Santiniketan. As the couple had been away due to work-related commitments, their names were missing from the 2002 voter list.
After their names were 'deleted' from the electoral rolls, the Election Commission faced severe criticism regarding its handling of this matter with the Trinamool Congress being particularly vocal in its opposition to the Commission. Subsequently, the couple filed an appeal with the Tribunal. The Supreme Court directed that the matter of their inclusion in the voter list be treated with due seriousness.
Acting on the apex court's directive, the Tribunal ensured that their names were duly entered into the voter list.
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