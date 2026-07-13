SC Insists On Fair Assessment Before Juvenile Is Tried As Adult
The top court observed that the entire trial stood vitiated due to non-compliance with the statutory procedure.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 13, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday cautioned children’s courts nationwide that once records are transferred under Section 18(3) of the Juvenile Justice Act, their first duty is to issue a reasoned order under Section 19(1) after assessing the child in conflict with the law, before proceeding further.
A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna V Varale said: “We deem it appropriate to issue a word of caution and a direction to Children’s Courts across the country that upon receipt of records pursuant to transfer/committal under Section 18(3) of the Act by the Juvenile Justice Board, the first duty of the Children’s Court, after taking cognizance of the matter, is to pass a reasoned order under Section 19(1) of the Act upon due assessment of the ‘child in conflict with law’ before it proceeds further in the matter.”
The bench said that in the present case, the appellant is now 24 years old. The bench said that, at this stage, it would not be feasible for the children’s court to undertake a meaningful assessment of the mental capacity of the appellant that was prevailing at the time the crime occurred.
“Further, having regard to the fact that the trial has already been concluded and the appellant has undergone incarceration for a period exceeding six years, we are of the considered view that no useful purpose would be served by remitting the matter to the Children’s Court," said the bench.
The bench said the conviction recorded by the children’s court, having been rendered in non-compliance with the mandate of Section 19(1) of the Act, cannot be sustained.
The bench set aside the murder conviction of a man who was 16½ years old at the time of the alleged offence. The bench observed that the entire trial stood vitiated due to non-compliance with the statutory procedure. “Even a remote possibility that a child in conflict with the law, who ought to be tried as a child, is subjected to an adult trial, such adult trial is wholly impermissible and it strikes at the very root of the protective framework envisaged under the Act," said the bench.
The bench said that where a child in conflict with the law is tried as a child and not an adult, the Juvenile Justice Board, after completing the inquiry, is empowered to pass orders under Sections 18(1) and 18(2) of the Act. These orders include measures relating to the child's care, protection and rehabilitation, and the Board may also direct the child to be sent to a special home for a period not exceeding three years, it added.
“In contrast, where a ‘child in conflict with law’ is tried as an adult, the Children’s Court, subject to the prohibitions contained in Sections 19 and 21 of the Act (including the bar on the death penalty and life imprisonment without the possibility of release), is empowered to impose other punishments. It is for this reason that a determination under Section 19(1) assumes critical importance," said the bench.
The bench said in the absence of such a determination, if a child in conflict with the law who ought to be tried as a child is instead tried as an adult, there exists a real possibility of the child being subjected to a sentence exceeding three years, which, in our considered view, is contrary to the law, and therefore impermissible.
The proceedings stemmed from an October 2018 incident in Haryana, where a 16‑year‑old boy was accused of participating in an assault that led to a man’s death.
Since the appellant was above 16 and charged with a heinous offence, the Juvenile Justice Board conducted a preliminary assessment under Section 15 of the Juvenile Justice Act. It concluded that he had the mental and physical capacity to commit the crime and transferred the case to the Children’s Court under Section 18(3) for trial as an adult.
However, after receiving the case, the children's court directly proceeded with the sessions trial and ultimately convicted the appellant under Section 302 IPC, sentencing him to 14 years' rigorous imprisonment. The decision was later upheld by the high court.
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