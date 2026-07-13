ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Insists On Fair Assessment Before Juvenile Is Tried As Adult

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday cautioned children’s courts nationwide that once records are transferred under Section 18(3) of the Juvenile Justice Act, their first duty is to issue a reasoned order under Section 19(1) after assessing the child in conflict with the law, before proceeding further.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna V Varale said: “We deem it appropriate to issue a word of caution and a direction to Children’s Courts across the country that upon receipt of records pursuant to transfer/committal under Section 18(3) of the Act by the Juvenile Justice Board, the first duty of the Children’s Court, after taking cognizance of the matter, is to pass a reasoned order under Section 19(1) of the Act upon due assessment of the ‘child in conflict with law’ before it proceeds further in the matter.”

The bench said that in the present case, the appellant is now 24 years old. The bench said that, at this stage, it would not be feasible for the children’s court to undertake a meaningful assessment of the mental capacity of the appellant that was prevailing at the time the crime occurred.

“Further, having regard to the fact that the trial has already been concluded and the appellant has undergone incarceration for a period exceeding six years, we are of the considered view that no useful purpose would be served by remitting the matter to the Children’s Court," said the bench.

The bench said the conviction recorded by the children’s court, having been rendered in non-compliance with the mandate of Section 19(1) of the Act, cannot be sustained.

The bench set aside the murder conviction of a man who was 16½ years old at the time of the alleged offence. The bench observed that the entire trial stood vitiated due to non-compliance with the statutory procedure. “Even a remote possibility that a child in conflict with the law, who ought to be tried as a child, is subjected to an adult trial, such adult trial is wholly impermissible and it strikes at the very root of the protective framework envisaged under the Act," said the bench.

The bench said that where a child in conflict with the law is tried as a child and not an adult, the Juvenile Justice Board, after completing the inquiry, is empowered to pass orders under Sections 18(1) and 18(2) of the Act. These orders include measures relating to the child's care, protection and rehabilitation, and the Board may also direct the child to be sent to a special home for a period not exceeding three years, it added.