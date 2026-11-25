ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Hints At Pausing Calcutta HC Order Deferring Civic Polls Till Decision On Ward Delimitation

New Delhi: Stressing that pending elections should not be delayed "unreasonably", the Supreme Court on Wednesday said it was inclined to stay a Calcutta High Court order that deferred the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls until the ward delimitation dispute is decided.

The KMC is revising municipal ward boundaries before the next civic polls. As part of the plan, the number of wards in the civic body may increase to 209 from the current 144.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench observed that it was inclined to stay the impugned order because the factual and legal issues highlighted require the division bench to pass a fresh, appropriate order.

"The writ petition before the single judge will be directed to be transferred to the division bench. And till the division bench forms a view, the polls can be held off," the bench observed.

"We shouldn't postpone pending elections unreasonably,” observed the bench. The apex court also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to seek instructions on the issue by November 30. The HC’s division bench had directed the State Election Commission (SEC) not to issue an election notification for the KMC until a petition pending before a single bench was disposed of.

Challenging the delimitation exercise, the petitioner, a former CPI-M councillor, sought a declaration stating that the entire exercise of determining the number of KMC wards is void and the quashing of the September 11 gazette notification on ward expansion is bad in law.