SC: If Both Parents Are IAS Officers, Why Should Children Get Reservation?
The District Caste and Income Verification Committee denied the petitioner a caste validity certificate after concluding that he fell within the creamy layer
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 22, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday questioned whether children of families that have already achieved educational and economic advancement through reservation should continue to claim OBC benefits, noting that such progress brings social mobility. The court observed that if both parents are IAS officers, their children's seeking reservation again undermines the very purpose of affirmative action.
A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing a plea challenging a Karnataka High Court judgment which upheld the exclusion of the petitioner, whose parents are both state government employees, from the reservation. Advocate Shashank Ratnoo represented the petitioner.
Justice Nagarathna observed that with education and economic empowerment, there is social mobility, and added, “So then again, to seek reservation for the children, we will never get out of it. That is a matter we have to concern.” Justice Nagarathna observed, “If both parents are IAS officers, why should they have reservations? With education and economic empowerment, there is social mobility.”
The bench observed that the parents have studied, they are in good jobs, they are getting a good income, and the children want a reservation again. “See, they should get out of the reservation,” Justice BV Nagarathna said. The apex court said several government orders already provide for the exclusion of such affluent sections from reservation benefits, but they are being challenged now.
Ratnoo argued that salary income is not the determining criterion for identifying the creamy layer among government servants, and the creamy layer exclusion depends on the status of the parents, such as whether they belong to Group A or Group B services, and not merely on their salary income.
He said if salary were treated as the sole criterion, even drivers, peons, clerks and other lower-ranking government employees could be excluded from reservation benefits.
“For the Economically Weaker Section and Disadvantaged Group, there is no social backwardness but only economic backwardness. There has to be some balance. Socially and educationally backward, yes, but once the parents have attained a level because of taking advantage of the reservation," observed the bench. After hearing submissions, the bench issued notice in the matter.
The petitioner was selected for appointment as an assistant engineer (electrical) in the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited under the reserved category. However, the District Caste and Income Verification Committee denied him a caste validity certificate after concluding that he fell within the creamy layer.
The authorities noted that both parents were government employees and that their combined income exceeded the prescribed creamy layer threshold. The classification of the petitioner as belonging to the creamy layer was based on the income of his parents, who are salaried employees and whose combined income allegedly exceeded Rs 8,00,000.
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