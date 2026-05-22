ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: If Both Parents Are IAS Officers, Why Should Children Get Reservation?

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday questioned whether children of families that have already achieved educational and economic advancement through reservation should continue to claim OBC benefits, noting that such progress brings social mobility. The court observed that if both parents are IAS officers, their children's seeking reservation again undermines the very purpose of affirmative action.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing a plea challenging a Karnataka High Court judgment which upheld the exclusion of the petitioner, whose parents are both state government employees, from the reservation. Advocate Shashank Ratnoo represented the petitioner.

Justice Nagarathna observed that with education and economic empowerment, there is social mobility, and added, “So then again, to seek reservation for the children, we will never get out of it. That is a matter we have to concern.” Justice Nagarathna observed, “If both parents are IAS officers, why should they have reservations? With education and economic empowerment, there is social mobility.”

The bench observed that the parents have studied, they are in good jobs, they are getting a good income, and the children want a reservation again. “See, they should get out of the reservation,” Justice BV Nagarathna said. The apex court said several government orders already provide for the exclusion of such affluent sections from reservation benefits, but they are being challenged now.

Ratnoo argued that salary income is not the determining criterion for identifying the creamy layer among government servants, and the creamy layer exclusion depends on the status of the parents, such as whether they belong to Group A or Group B services, and not merely on their salary income.