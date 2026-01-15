ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Hyper-Technical Objections Can't Form Basis For Rejection Of Dying Declaration, If Court Satisfied With Its Truthfulness

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that direct evidence in the form of a credible and trustworthy dying declaration in the absence of strong proof of motive is not fatal to the prosecution's case.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan said: "Motive assumes significance, primarily in cases based on circumstantial evidence. Where there is direct evidence in the form of a credible and trustworthy dying declaration, the absence of strong proof of motive is not fatal to the prosecution case".

The bench made this observation while overturning the acquittal of Chaman Lal, accused of murdering his wife, Saro Devi by pouring kerosene on her and setting her on fire.

"In any event, the law does not prescribe any rigid form for recording a dying declaration. So long as the court is satisfied that the declaration is voluntary, truthful and reliable, hyper-technical objections cannot form the basis for its rejection", said the top court.

The apex court upheld the trial court judgment, which convicted the accused of murder, and decided to set aside the Himachal Pradesh High Court order, which acquitted him by doubting the dying declaration.

The High Court had doubted the dying declaration on two grounds - an alleged inconsistency with respect to the time at which the statement was recorded, and a doubt as to whether tehsildar-cum-executive magistrate of Chamba district himself recorded the statement or merely dictated it.

The apex court said in its opinion, neither ground taken by the High Court is sustainable. The top court said the evidence on record discloses that the respondent (Chaman Lal) subjected the deceased (wife) to frequent quarrels, humiliation and verbal abuse, including branding her a "Kanjri" (woman of bad character) and repeatedly asking her to leave the matrimonial home.