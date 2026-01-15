SC: Hyper-Technical Objections Can't Form Basis For Rejection Of Dying Declaration, If Court Satisfied With Its Truthfulness
The apex court made the observation while overturning the acquittal of Chaman Lal, accused of murdering his wife, Saro Devi.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that direct evidence in the form of a credible and trustworthy dying declaration in the absence of strong proof of motive is not fatal to the prosecution's case.
A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan said: "Motive assumes significance, primarily in cases based on circumstantial evidence. Where there is direct evidence in the form of a credible and trustworthy dying declaration, the absence of strong proof of motive is not fatal to the prosecution case".
The bench made this observation while overturning the acquittal of Chaman Lal, accused of murdering his wife, Saro Devi by pouring kerosene on her and setting her on fire.
"In any event, the law does not prescribe any rigid form for recording a dying declaration. So long as the court is satisfied that the declaration is voluntary, truthful and reliable, hyper-technical objections cannot form the basis for its rejection", said the top court.
The apex court upheld the trial court judgment, which convicted the accused of murder, and decided to set aside the Himachal Pradesh High Court order, which acquitted him by doubting the dying declaration.
The High Court had doubted the dying declaration on two grounds - an alleged inconsistency with respect to the time at which the statement was recorded, and a doubt as to whether tehsildar-cum-executive magistrate of Chamba district himself recorded the statement or merely dictated it.
The apex court said in its opinion, neither ground taken by the High Court is sustainable. The top court said the evidence on record discloses that the respondent (Chaman Lal) subjected the deceased (wife) to frequent quarrels, humiliation and verbal abuse, including branding her a "Kanjri" (woman of bad character) and repeatedly asking her to leave the matrimonial home.
"The dying declaration itself refers to persistent matrimonial discord and ill-treatment thereby furnishing a plausible background for the commission of the offence. In any event, the prosecution is not required to establish motive with mathematical precision and failure to conclusively prove motive does not weaken an otherwise reliable and cogent case", said the bench.
It added that upon an overall appraisal of the evidence, the court is satisfied that the dying declaration of the deceased, Saro Devi, is voluntary, truthful and reliable.
"It was recorded by a competent authority at a time when the deceased was conscious, oriented and capable of making a statement. The minor discrepancies highlighted by the High Court do not create any dent in the credibility of the dying declaration. Therefore, the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that the respondent committed the offence punishable under Section 302 IPC", it said.
The top court allowed the appeal filed by the Himachal Pradesh government and directed the accused to surrender forthwith to undergo the remaining sentence, failing which the trial Court shall take appropriate steps in accordance with law.
Prosecution claimed that on December 7, 2009, the accused poured kerosene on the deceased at their residence situated in Rampur village of Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh and set her ablaze by lighting a matchstick.
Read More