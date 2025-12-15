ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Husband And Wife Refusal To Accommodate Each Other Amounts To Cruelty To One Another

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said spouses strongly held views and their refusal to accommodate each other amounts to cruelty to one another. The top court dissolved the marriage between an estranged couple who have been living separately for 24 years owing to their differences in views.

A bench comprising Justices Manmohan and Joymalya Bagchi said, "where there has been a long period of continuous separation, marriage becomes a legal fiction supported by a legal tie and refusal to sever such a tie does not serve the sanctity of marriage, but may lead to mental cruelty."

The bench said in the case at hand, spouses have strongly held views with regard to the approach towards matrimonial life, and they have refused to accommodate each other for a long period of time.

"Consequently, their conduct amounts to cruelty to each other. This court is of the view that in matrimonial matters involving two individuals, it is not for the society or for the court to sit in judgment over which spouses’ approach is correct or not. It is their strongly held views and their refusal to accommodate each other that amounts to cruelty to one another", said the top court.

The bench noted that a three-judge bench of this court in 2006, in a matter, had observed that an unworkable marriage, which has ceased to be effective, is futile and bound to be a source of great misery to the parties.

It was further observed that where there has been a long period of continuous separation, it can fairly be surmised that the matrimonial bond is beyond repair and in such cases, it would be unrealistic for the law not to take notice of that fact, and it would be harmful to society and injurious to the interests of parties.

The bench said another three-judge bench of this court in 2007, in a matter, had observed that where there has been a long period of continuous separation, it may fairly be concluded that the matrimonial bond is beyond repair.