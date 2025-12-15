SC: Husband And Wife Refusal To Accommodate Each Other Amounts To Cruelty To One Another
The apex court dissolved the marriage between an estranged couple who have been living separately for 24 years owing to their differences in views.
By Sumit Saxena
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said spouses strongly held views and their refusal to accommodate each other amounts to cruelty to one another. The top court dissolved the marriage between an estranged couple who have been living separately for 24 years owing to their differences in views.
A bench comprising Justices Manmohan and Joymalya Bagchi said, "where there has been a long period of continuous separation, marriage becomes a legal fiction supported by a legal tie and refusal to sever such a tie does not serve the sanctity of marriage, but may lead to mental cruelty."
The bench said in the case at hand, spouses have strongly held views with regard to the approach towards matrimonial life, and they have refused to accommodate each other for a long period of time.
"Consequently, their conduct amounts to cruelty to each other. This court is of the view that in matrimonial matters involving two individuals, it is not for the society or for the court to sit in judgment over which spouses’ approach is correct or not. It is their strongly held views and their refusal to accommodate each other that amounts to cruelty to one another", said the top court.
The bench noted that a three-judge bench of this court in 2006, in a matter, had observed that an unworkable marriage, which has ceased to be effective, is futile and bound to be a source of great misery to the parties.
It was further observed that where there has been a long period of continuous separation, it can fairly be surmised that the matrimonial bond is beyond repair and in such cases, it would be unrealistic for the law not to take notice of that fact, and it would be harmful to society and injurious to the interests of parties.
The bench said another three-judge bench of this court in 2007, in a matter, had observed that where there has been a long period of continuous separation, it may fairly be concluded that the matrimonial bond is beyond repair.
The bench said, in the present matter, there is cogent evidence that the parties have refused to cohabit with each other due to a fundamental difference in their approach towards matrimonial life.
Citing a judgment, the bench said it was observed that the institution of marriage is rooted in dignity, mutual respect and shared companionship, and when these foundational aspects are irreparably lost, forcing a couple to remain legally bound serves no purpose.
The bench said it is conscious of the view that the approach of the courts should be to preserve the sanctity of marriage and the court should be reluctant to dissolve the marriage at the mere asking of one of the parties.
"But, in the present case, the parties have lived separately for far too long a period of time, and there is no sanctity left in the marriage. Also, rapprochement is not in the realm of possibility. Grant of divorce in the present proceedings would not have a devastating effect on any third party, as there are no children from the wedlock", said the apex court.
The top court noted that the estranged couple, who got married in August 2000, entered into matrimonial litigation in 2003, just two years of marriage, and have been living separately for 24 years owing to their differences in views.
The bench, exercising its plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, ordered the dissolution of the marriage between the estranged couple hailing from Shillong on the ground that it has irretrievably broken down.
The apex court upheld the order of the additional deputy commissioner (judicial), Shillong, and set aside the order of the Shillong bench of Gauhati High Court, which restored the marriage on the plea of the wife, observing that there was no intent to permanently forsake and abandon the husband.
