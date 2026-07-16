ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Hints Not Inclined To Revive Case Against Punjab CM Regarding Protest March

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated that it is not inclined to entertain a plea by the Chandigarh administration against the quashing of a rioting case against AAP leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, over holding a protest march in 2020 against an electricity tariff hike.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea by the Chandigarh administration challenging an order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which quashed the rioting case arising out of a 2020 protest.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Chandigarh administration, contended that the administration is facing some technical objections to the three cases it filed challenging separate orders. Raju requested the bench to give him some time to address the issue. However, the CJI orally observed that the bench was not keen on entertaining the plea.

"Mr Raju, naarebaazi (sloganeering)...everyone does it in democracy. Now that he (CM Bhagwant Mann) is holding some responsible position...we understand that he will understand his responsibility also...it's alright, I think now," the CJI observed orally.