SC Hints Not Inclined To Revive Case Against Punjab CM Regarding Protest March
CJI Surya Kant orally observed that the bench was not keen on entertaining the plea.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 16, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated that it is not inclined to entertain a plea by the Chandigarh administration against the quashing of a rioting case against AAP leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, over holding a protest march in 2020 against an electricity tariff hike.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea by the Chandigarh administration challenging an order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which quashed the rioting case arising out of a 2020 protest.
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Chandigarh administration, contended that the administration is facing some technical objections to the three cases it filed challenging separate orders. Raju requested the bench to give him some time to address the issue. However, the CJI orally observed that the bench was not keen on entertaining the plea.
"Mr Raju, naarebaazi (sloganeering)...everyone does it in democracy. Now that he (CM Bhagwant Mann) is holding some responsible position...we understand that he will understand his responsibility also...it's alright, I think now," the CJI observed orally.
The bench told Raju that if he is going to argue the matter on merits, then it will hear him; otherwise, it is not inclined to interfere with the high court order. Raju argued that the high court conducted a mini-trial and quashed the entire case, while pressing to argue the matter on the merits.
After hearing submissions, the apex court adjourned the matter. The high court held that no prima facie case existed against the AAP leaders and that the alleged offences under the IPC were not made out.
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