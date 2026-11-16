SC Hints At State Judicial Academies To Scrutinise State HC Judgments To Identify Objectionable Remarks On Women
The bench took suo motu cognisance of a Patna High Court order, after setting aside a similar Allahabad High Court order, both "demeaning women".
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 16, 2026 at 8:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday hinted that state judicial academies should survey judgments delivered by their respective High Courts to identify objectionable observations regarding women.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Advocate General S D Sanjay represented the Bihar government.
The bench further observed that after the surveys are done, it could direct the High Courts to take suo motu action to expunge such remarks from their judgments. The bench was hearing a suo motu case arising from a July 9 judgment of the Patna High Court.
During the hearing, senior advocate Shobha Gupta, who is assisting the bench in this case, drew the court’s attention to other judgments containing offending observations against women. A counsel representing the accused in the Bihar case requested the bench to grant some time to file his response. The bench granted one week's time and deferred the hearing.
The bench also asked the lawyers to remind it on the next hearing, about issuing directions to judicial academies to scrutinise High Court judgments to identify observations against women.
Earlier in July, a senior counsel mentioned the High Court order before the Apex court. It was argued that despite the SC taking suo motu cognisance of an Allahabad High Court order and setting it aside, the Patna High Court had passed an order based on similar facts, and made similar observations.
The Patna High Court has held that allegations of attempting to remove a woman's salwar, and physically molesting her by pressing her chest, did not constitute the offence of attempt to rape.
The High Court made these observations while setting aside a man's conviction for attempt to rape in a 2008 case from Bihar's Amarpur. The accused was convicted by the trial court for attempt to rape and wrongful confinement. However, the High Court held that the prosecution failed to establish the offence of attempt to rape.
According to the prosecution, the accused locked a woman inside his photography studio, tried to remove her salwar and pressed her chest. The Apex court took suo motu cognisance of the issue and issued notice to the accused in September.
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