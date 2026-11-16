ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Hints At State Judicial Academies To Scrutinise State HC Judgments To Identify Objectionable Remarks On Women

Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday hinted that state judicial academies should survey judgments delivered by their respective High Courts to identify objectionable observations regarding women.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Advocate General S D Sanjay represented the Bihar government.

The bench further observed that after the surveys are done, it could direct the High Courts to take suo motu action to expunge such remarks from their judgments. The bench was hearing a suo motu case arising from a July 9 judgment of the Patna High Court. During the hearing, senior advocate Shobha Gupta, who is assisting the bench in this case, drew the court’s attention to other judgments containing offending observations against women. A counsel representing the accused in the Bihar case requested the bench to grant some time to file his response. The bench granted one week's time and deferred the hearing. The bench also asked the lawyers to remind it on the next hearing, about issuing directions to judicial academies to scrutinise High Court judgments to identify observations against women.