ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Hints At Handing Over Probe Against ED Officer To A Central Agency

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated that it is considering transferring the probe into a Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption bribery case against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Ankit Tiwari to a central investigating agency.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench made it clear that it is not inclined to vacate the stay on the state's proceedings in the case.

The bench noted that the state government is fighting against the ED tooth and nail and the question is who should believe the allegations. “If the allegations are correct, let them be investigated by a central agency—not the ED, but another," observed the bench.