SC Hints At Handing Over Probe Against ED Officer To A Central Agency
The court the state government is fighting against the ED tooth and nail and the question is who should believe the allegations.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 6, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated that it is considering transferring the probe into a Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption bribery case against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Ankit Tiwari to a central investigating agency.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench made it clear that it is not inclined to vacate the stay on the state's proceedings in the case.
The bench noted that the state government is fighting against the ED tooth and nail and the question is who should believe the allegations. “If the allegations are correct, let them be investigated by a central agency—not the ED, but another," observed the bench.
The apex court was hearing a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate in 2024 seeking transfer of the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to the CBI.
During the hearing, the state government’s counsel contended that his client has moved an application seeking vacation of the stay. The counsel contended that further proceedings against the ED officer were stayed and his client sought vacation of that stay. The bench was informed that the officer had been caught "red-handed" and a probe was required. However, the bench orally observed that the investigation could instead be entrusted to another central agency.
The bench added that it was not keen on lifting the interim protection granted earlier. "We are not going to vacate the stay. We will decide the main case itself," said the bench. After hearing submissions, the bench adjourned the matter at the request of Additional Solicitor General SV Raju.
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