ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Hindu Society Must Unite; Courts Can't Define Parameters Of Essential Religious Practices

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday urged unity within Hindu society, cautioning against divisive attitudes such as "they cannot come to our temple, and we cannot go to their temple." The top court stressed that it is extremely difficult—if not impossible—for a judicial forum to define the parameters that distinguish essential from non-essential practices of a religious denomination, while hearing Sabarimala review petitions.

The nine-judge Constitution bench is hearing petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, and the ambit and scope of religious freedom practised by multiple faiths. The bench comprises Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

The bench said that if a particular religious Hindu denomination follows a set of practices, all of them cannot be said to be essential religious practices if they impinge upon morality, public order, and health. Under the Constitution, the religious practice of a particular sect of any religion is protected unless it contravenes morality, public order and health.

"For a judicial fora these are very difficult, if not impossible, parameters to how to manage the affairs, to declare a particular practice as essential and the other non-essential.…," observed the CJI.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing one of the parties in the matter, said one vital part of religion is emotions, and religion attracts emotions.

"People are attached to particular religious denomination, particular temple…they react very strongly if that emotion is hurt. So, the courts will have to be very slow, with a soft light touch judicial review…," argued Dwivedi.

Justice Nagarathna said: "The Hindu society must unite, unify! Can't say we are one denomination, they are other denomination. They cannot come to our temple. We cannot go to their temple. That cannot be the idea. Denomination will suffer if they do not throw open the temple to others".

Dwivedi said if the state wants other denomination people to be allowed then it can make a law of reform. "If you are allowing there is no need to have a law permitting allowing…what was the position in 1950. The social evil of exclusion was there. Therefore, it was added as throwing opening of Hindu religious institutions of a public character to all classes and sections of Hindus….," said Justice Nagarathna.

Earlier in the day, the bench observed that while the expression "social welfare and reform" is broad and the state is not an outsider to such processes, the court cannot frame blanket rules applicable to all future situations.