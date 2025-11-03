ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Commences Hearing In Stray Dogs Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing in the stray dogs case in which it had directed the chief secretaries of all the states and Union Territories, except West Bengal and Telangana, to remain present before it.

A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that most of the states have filed their compliance affidavits. The bench asked the counsel appearing for Andhra Pradesh to explain why compliance affidavit was not filed on the previous date.

The bench noted that chief secretaries of the states and UTs are present in the court. The hearing in the matter is underway. While hearing the matter on October 27, the top court had directed the chief secretaries of states and UTs, except West Bengal and Telangana, to remain present before it on November 3 to explain why compliance affidavits were not filed despite the court's August 22 order.