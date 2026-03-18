ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Can’t Dictate How To Go About The Case’: SC Tells West Bengal In I-PAC Raid Case

CM Mamata Banerjee outside the residence of I-PAC director Pratik Jain during the raid in January ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday today West Bengal government's lawyers in the I-PAC raid case that it cannot "dictate" the judiciary on how to proceed on a case. It declined to adjourn the hearing of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) petition in connection with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's alleged interference during the raid at the office of I-PAC, TMC's political consultant.

The raid was conducted in January as part of a money laundering probe. The matter came up before a bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice NV Anjaria.

During the hearing, senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing one of the respondents, sought time to file a response to a rejoinder affidavit filed by the ED. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, opposed the move, calling it a delaying tactic, and added that the rejoinder had been filed four weeks earlier. “If you want to delay the matter, at least have a decent ground,” Mehta remarked.

Divan argued that the rejoinder contained fresh allegations beyond the case’s scope, a point supported by senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, who was representing the state government.

However, the bench said it will continue to hear the matter. It said that ED can begin the arguments, and the state government can respond later.