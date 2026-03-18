‘Can’t Dictate How To Go About The Case’: SC Tells West Bengal In I-PAC Raid Case
Supreme Court is hearing the writ petition filed by ED against Bengal over I-PAC raid, conducted in January as part of a money laundering investigation.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 18, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday today West Bengal government's lawyers in the I-PAC raid case that it cannot "dictate" the judiciary on how to proceed on a case. It declined to adjourn the hearing of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) petition in connection with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's alleged interference during the raid at the office of I-PAC, TMC's political consultant.
The raid was conducted in January as part of a money laundering probe. The matter came up before a bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice NV Anjaria.
During the hearing, senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing one of the respondents, sought time to file a response to a rejoinder affidavit filed by the ED. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, opposed the move, calling it a delaying tactic, and added that the rejoinder had been filed four weeks earlier. “If you want to delay the matter, at least have a decent ground,” Mehta remarked.
Divan argued that the rejoinder contained fresh allegations beyond the case’s scope, a point supported by senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, who was representing the state government.
However, the bench said it will continue to hear the matter. It said that ED can begin the arguments, and the state government can respond later.
Divan argued that if court was to proceed by ignoring the ED's rejoinder, there would not be any objection. "Why should we ignore anything? You cannot dictate and decide how we go about the case… We will consider everything which is on record…," the bench observed orally.
It was argued before the bench that state is handicapped as it would have to make submissions without a written response in connection with the ED's allegations. Divan said it is a sensitive matter which requires detailed response.
The bench made it clear that it is not inclined to adjourn the matter.
Divan contended that the state's preliminary objection to the maintainability of the ED's petition must be heard first. To this, Mehta said it can be considered along with the merits. After this, the bench allowed Divan to argue on preliminary objections. The hearing is set to continue after lunch.
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