SC: HC Registrar General Can't Initiate Disciplinary Action Against Judicial Officers
The bench agreed that the most crucial issue would be any order by a competent authority to initiate disciplinary action.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 18, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to intervene with the reinstatement of an Uttarakhand judicial officer who was removed from service on charges that she tortured her minor domestic help while posted in Haridwar. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
The counsel, representing the judge, contended that there was no sanction from the Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice for the launch of disciplinary proceedings. The bench agreed that the most crucial issue would be any order by a competent authority to initiate disciplinary action.
The judge had also alleged that senior judicial officers conspired against her. The bench was informed that there is no written order from the Chief Justice (CJ). The counsel, representing the High Court, said the communications indicate the registrar general had informed that the approval from the CJ has been taken by him telephonically.
The bench observed that the registrar general abused his power. The bench observed that he assumed the role of the CJ, because a judicial officer cannot be chargesheeted unless the CJ of the high court approves it.
The bench dismissed an appeal filed by the high court (on its administrative side) challenging the January 6, 2026 order of its division bench. The bench said it is not inclined to interfere with the operative part of the impugned judgment to the extent of setting aside the disciplinary action taken against the first respondent (judicial officer) and her consequential reinstatement in service.
The bench said all other questions of law are kept open. The bench made it clear that it is "disapproving the disciplinary action on…the question of law…and not on the facts as discussed by the High Court in the impugned judgment".
Deepali Sharma, a civil judge (Senior Division) in Haridwar, was terminated from service following an inquiry and departmental proceedings. In January 2018, an anonymous complaint alleged that she had been physically, mentally, and emotionally abusing a minor girl and keeping her as a domestic help in her house.
The complaint was forwarded to the District Judge, Haridwar, who visited the spot and submitted his report. The report stated that the minor girl was taken for medical examination, which revealed as many as 20 injuries on her body. Subsequently the civil judge was suspended and then dismissed.
The high court, on Sharma’s appeal, noted multiple lapses in the process followed — the original medical certificate was unavailable, and it was not signed by the doctor who examined the girl. The apex court said that unless the disciplinary proceedings are approved by the high court's chief justice or a committee of judges, such action would be invalid.
The apex court was dealing with a plea filed by the Uttarakhand High Court's administrative side challenging a January 2026 verdict of its division bench.
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