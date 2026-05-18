ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: HC Registrar General Can't Initiate Disciplinary Action Against Judicial Officers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to intervene with the reinstatement of an Uttarakhand judicial officer who was removed from service on charges that she tortured her minor domestic help while posted in Haridwar. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The counsel, representing the judge, contended that there was no sanction from the Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice for the launch of disciplinary proceedings. The bench agreed that the most crucial issue would be any order by a competent authority to initiate disciplinary action.

The judge had also alleged that senior judicial officers conspired against her. The bench was informed that there is no written order from the Chief Justice (CJ). The counsel, representing the High Court, said the communications indicate the registrar general had informed that the approval from the CJ has been taken by him telephonically.

The bench observed that the registrar general abused his power. The bench observed that he assumed the role of the CJ, because a judicial officer cannot be chargesheeted unless the CJ of the high court approves it.

The bench dismissed an appeal filed by the high court (on its administrative side) challenging the January 6, 2026 order of its division bench. The bench said it is not inclined to interfere with the operative part of the impugned judgment to the extent of setting aside the disciplinary action taken against the first respondent (judicial officer) and her consequential reinstatement in service.