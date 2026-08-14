ETV Bharat / bharat

'Don't Bring Politics': SC Halts Madras HC Order Quashing Compassionate Appointments For Karur Stampede Victims' Kin

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold an order passed by the Madras High Court, which struck down a government order (GO) passed by the Tamil Nadu government granting compassionate appointments to victims' families in the Karur stampede tragedy.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran. The bench passed the interim order while issuing notice on the petition filed by the state and others challenging the high court's order. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented the state before the bench.

During the hearing, Singhvi contended that if the state wants to give compassionate appointment, what issue does the high court have. He contended that a plea cannot be filed over an employment issue.

The bench even wondered what was the problem if the victims of a tragedy were being provided employment by the state. The bench observed that if the government has decided to provide "some succour to families who have suffered such tragedy and compensate them with money", adding “how are you to question them that no employment should be given?”

The bench observed that a stampede occurred and people died, asking that suppose the sole member died in the tragedy, shouldn't the government give some employment to son or daughter.