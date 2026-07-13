ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Halts Madras HC Order Banning Cow Slaughter In Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold an order passed by the Madras High Court, which directed a ban on cow or calf slaughter anywhere in Tamil Nadu for Bakrid or on any other day. The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The bench was hearing plea filed by Tamil Nadu challenging the high court order which imposed a blanket ban on the slaughter of cows and calves in the state. The bench issued notice on the state’s plea and passed an interim order—a stay on the high court's order.

The bench orally observed that the last paragraph of the order passed by the high court (which imposed the state-wide ban), prima facie required "correction."

The state government's plea contended that the high court imposed an “absolute and blanket ban” even though the petition before it was confined to preventing cow slaughter in public places. The state government emphasized that the high court exceeded the issue before it, granting relief that was neither pleaded nor requested.

The state government argued that the order was contrary to the state’s statutory framework, which “only provides for regulation and not prohibition” and amounts to the court “re-writing and re-framing” the law.