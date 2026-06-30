SC Halts Karnataka HC Order On Ethanol Quota Boost
The Karnataka High Court had held that dedicated ethanol plants cannot be denied the benefit of preferential allocation contemplated under the Long-Term Offtake Agreement (LTOA).
Published : June 30, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the status quo regarding a Karnataka High Court order that directed the enhancement of ethanol allocation for the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26.
The matter came up for hearing before Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu. The apex court issued notice on the plea filed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd challenging the high court order.
The bench heard a plea filed by the oil marketing company, which claimed the high court’s order would destabilise the national policy of 20 per cent ethanol blending for petrol.
Attorney General R. Venkataramani argued that directing Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to enhance ethanol allocations for VINP Distilleries and Sugars would undermine the national policy framework.
He stressed that the 20% ethanol blending programme in petrol remains an ongoing experiment, and its full impact is expected to become clearer only next year. Venkataramani contended that ethanol supply contracts had already been finalised in October 2025.
He said the allocation exercise concluded on October 17, 2025, with commitments communicated to 378 suppliers for a total of 1,050 crore litres of ethanol. He added that 680 crore litres of this total had been supplied by June 18. He cautioned that increasing one supplier’s quota would inevitably invite demands for parity from others, potentially triggering a wave of litigation.
After hearing the AG’s submissions, the apex court issued notice in the matter.
The high court had directed the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited to consider and decide a representation submitted by a dedicated ethanol manufacturer seeking enhancement of ethanol allocation for the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26.
The high court had held that dedicated ethanol plants, which were established pursuant to government policy and are contractually bound to supply ethanol exclusively to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), cannot be denied the benefit of preferential allocation contemplated under the Long-Term Offtake Agreement (LTOA).
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