ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Halts Karnataka HC Order On Ethanol Quota Boost

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the status quo regarding a Karnataka High Court order that directed the enhancement of ethanol allocation for the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26.

The matter came up for hearing before Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu. The apex court issued notice on the plea filed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd challenging the high court order.

The bench heard a plea filed by the oil marketing company, which claimed the high court’s order would destabilise the national policy of 20 per cent ethanol blending for petrol.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani argued that directing Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to enhance ethanol allocations for VINP Distilleries and Sugars would undermine the national policy framework.

He stressed that the 20% ethanol blending programme in petrol remains an ongoing experiment, and its full impact is expected to become clearer only next year. Venkataramani contended that ethanol supply contracts had already been finalised in October 2025.