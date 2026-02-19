ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Halts HC Order Restraining Tamil Nadu Waqf Board From Exercising Functions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold an order passed by the Madras High Court, which restrained the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board from exercising any functions while observing that its constitution was prima facie not in accordance with the provisions of law.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government and others seeking their responses on the petition filed by the waqf board challenging the high court's January 8 order.

The high court passed the order on a plea challenging the constitution of the Waqf Board on grounds including that one out of the two persons as mandated in clause (d) of Section 14 of the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995, has not been nominated.