SC Halts HC Order Restraining Tamil Nadu Waqf Board From Exercising Functions
The bench issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government and others seeking their responses on the petition filed by the waqf board.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold an order passed by the Madras High Court, which restrained the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board from exercising any functions while observing that its constitution was prima facie not in accordance with the provisions of law.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government and others seeking their responses on the petition filed by the waqf board challenging the high court's January 8 order.
The high court passed the order on a plea challenging the constitution of the Waqf Board on grounds including that one out of the two persons as mandated in clause (d) of Section 14 of the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995, has not been nominated.
In the high court, the plea had also claimed non-compliance of the mandate that two of the total members of the Bar appointed under sub-section (1) of Section 14, excluding ex-officio members, shall be non-Muslim. Section 14 of the Act deals with the board's composition.
Before the high court, the state's counsel submitted that constitution of the board is almost complete as majority of members have already been nominated or appointed and as far as other members are concerned, steps are being taken to complete the same.
Read More