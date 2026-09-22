SC Halts Execution Of Man Convicted For Sexually Assaulting Three Minor Girls
The order was passed by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath while hearing a plea challenging the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench verdict.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 22, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has halted the execution of a man who was sentenced to death for repeated sexual assault of three minor girls aged between six and eight.
The order was passed by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Mehta.
The apex court summoned the original case record from the lower courts and directed Tamil Nadu to submit the report of all probation officers relating to the appellant within 16 weeks.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by the man challenging the Madras High Court's Madurai bench verdict from June this year, which confirmed his conviction and death sentence.
"The execution of the death sentence shall remain stayed pending the hearing and final disposal of the present appeal(s)," the apex court said in its September 21 order.
The high court noted that three minors were subjected to aggravated penetrative sexual assault repeatedly over a period of one year. The court also noted that the victims were aged six, seven and eight respectively and the convict did not deserve any leniency.
The apex court directed the superintendent of the central prison in Palayamkottai to submit a report regarding the nature of work performed by the appellant while in jail, as well as his conduct and behaviour there.
"The head of the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital shall constitute a suitable team for the purpose of carrying out a psychological evaluation of the appellant," it said.
The apex court ordered that the evaluation report be submitted within 16 weeks.
"V S Varunanvelu, who is associated with the Square Circle Clinic, NALSAR University of Law, is permitted to have access to the appellant, who is presently lodged in central prison... to conduct multiple in-person interviews for the purpose of collecting information relevant to sentencing and to submit a mitigation investigation report on behalf of the appellant...," it said. The apex court has scheduled the matter for hearing after 20 weeks.
The trial court convicted the appellant in March this year and handed him the death penalty. The high court had upheld the trial court's order and dismissed the man's appeal challenging his conviction. The prosecution claimed that he was a neighbour to the three minor victims, whose parents were daily wage labourers.
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