ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Halts Execution Of Man Convicted For Sexually Assaulting Three Minor Girls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has halted the execution of a man who was sentenced to death for repeated sexual assault of three minor girls aged between six and eight.

The order was passed by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Mehta.

The apex court summoned the original case record from the lower courts and directed Tamil Nadu to submit the report of all probation officers relating to the appellant within 16 weeks.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by the man challenging the Madras High Court's Madurai bench verdict from June this year, which confirmed his conviction and death sentence.

"The execution of the death sentence shall remain stayed pending the hearing and final disposal of the present appeal(s)," the apex court said in its September 21 order.

The high court noted that three minors were subjected to aggravated penetrative sexual assault repeatedly over a period of one year. The court also noted that the victims were aged six, seven and eight respectively and the convict did not deserve any leniency.