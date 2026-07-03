ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Halts CAG Audit Of Delhi's Power Discoms

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday halted the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) audit of Delhi’s three private power distributors, ordering status quo while it examines the legality of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (DERC) decision to appoint the national auditor. A bench comprising Justices KV Viswanathan and Shree Chandrashekhar passed the interim order while hearing DERC’s appeal against an April ruling of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL).

The APTEL held that entrusting the audit to the CAG was contrary to the statutory framework; instead, it directed the regulator to appoint an independent chartered accountant to undertake a strict audit.

During the hearing, it was argued before the bench that the government’s concern was preventing consumers from being burdened with recovering regulatory assets before an audit established how those liabilities accumulated. However, the bench queried how the issue of liquidation of regulatory assets arose in an appeal confined to the legality of appointing the CAG as auditor.

Senior advocates AM Singhvi and Buddy Ranganathan appeared for the discoms. They argued that the issues of audit and recovery of regulatory assets were distinct. Citing last year's judgment, it was argued that the roadmap for liquidation of the regulatory assets had already been settled till 2031. The counsel emphasised that the present proceedings were limited to the legality of the CAG’s appointment.

The bench said that the present civil appeal concerns directly the issue of whether the action of the DERC in initiating the process of audit of the distribution companies by CAG is legally permissible. The bench issued notice on DERC’s appeal and stayed both the APTEL’s direction appointing a chartered accountant and the fresh CAG audit ordered by the Delhi government earlier this month.