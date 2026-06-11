ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Hails Homemaker As ‘Nation‑Builder’, Expands Compensation Rights

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday underscored the vital role of housewives, observing that a homemaker contributes not only to the growth of the family but also to the nation, and should be recognised as a “nation‑builder.” In a significant ruling, the apex court held that the loss of a wife’s domestic care must be treated as a distinct head of compensation under claims filed under the Motor Vehicles Act (MV Act).

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justice Sanjoy Karol and Justice NK Singh. The bench granted additional compensation in a motor vehicle accident case to a widower for the loss of his wife. The bench quantified the compensation for the loss of her domestic care at Rs 30,000 per month.

The bench said that the loss of domestic care would be an additional ground in addition to what has been laid down in Pranay Sethi. “We only hope and trust that the homemaker will now acquire the acronym of nation-builder,” said the bench.

The bench emphasised that the housewife contributes to the growth of the human being and the nation.