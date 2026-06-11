SC Hails Homemaker As ‘Nation‑Builder’, Expands Compensation Rights
The Supreme Court stated that losing a wife’s domestic care qualifies as a separate compensation claim under the Motor Vehicles Act.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 11, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday underscored the vital role of housewives, observing that a homemaker contributes not only to the growth of the family but also to the nation, and should be recognised as a “nation‑builder.” In a significant ruling, the apex court held that the loss of a wife’s domestic care must be treated as a distinct head of compensation under claims filed under the Motor Vehicles Act (MV Act).
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justice Sanjoy Karol and Justice NK Singh. The bench granted additional compensation in a motor vehicle accident case to a widower for the loss of his wife. The bench quantified the compensation for the loss of her domestic care at Rs 30,000 per month.
The bench said that the loss of domestic care would be an additional ground in addition to what has been laid down in Pranay Sethi. “We only hope and trust that the homemaker will now acquire the acronym of nation-builder,” said the bench.
The bench emphasised that the housewife contributes to the growth of the human being and the nation.
Justice Karol, pronouncing the judgment on behalf of the bench, said, “We are also of the view that the housewife contributes to the growth of the human being and the nation. And how do you assess that contribution in terms of monetising it?”
“We have laid down the principles and, as a nation-builder, have quantified the amount that the loss of domestic care monthly income, in any event, would be Rs 30,000 per month,” he said.
The bench also asked the chief justices of all the high courts to monitor the progress of MV Act cases.
The apex court delivered the judgment on a plea challenging a judgment delivered by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2024. The matter involved a road accident in which a woman was killed. The high court awarded compensation of over Rs 8 Lakh to the victim's family, including her husband and the children.
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