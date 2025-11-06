ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Grounds Of Arrest Must Be Communicated 2 Hours Prior Production Of Accused Before Magistrate

The bench emphasized that it goes without saying that if the schedule for supplying the grounds of arrest in writing is not adhered to, the arrest will be rendered illegal, entitling the release of the arrestee. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the grounds of arrest must be communicated in writing to the arrestee in the language he/she understands, and also within a reasonable time and in any case at least two hours prior to production of the arrestee for remand proceedings before the magistrate. The apex court stressed that the constitutional mandate of informing the arrestee of the grounds of arrest is mandatory in all offences under all statutes, and failure to supply the grounds of arrest in writing would render the arrest illegal, entitling the release of the arrestee. “Thus, if a person is not informed of the grounds of his arrest as soon as may be, it would amount to the violation of his fundamental rights, thereby curtailing his right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, rendering the arrest illegal”, said the apex court.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice Augustine George Masih said: “we hold with regard to the second issue that non supply of grounds of arrest in writing to the arrestee prior to or immediately after arrest would not vitiate such arrest on the grounds of non-compliance with the provisions of Section 50 of the CrPC 1973 (now Section 47 of BNSS 2023) provided the said grounds are supplied in writing within a reasonable time and in any case two hours prior to the production of the arrestee before the magistrate for remand proceedings”.

The bench emphasized that it goes without saying that if the above-mentioned schedule for supplying the grounds of arrest in writing is not adhered to, the arrest will be rendered illegal, entitling the release of the arrestee.

The apex court said the constitutional mandate of informing the arrestee of the grounds of arrest is mandatory in all offences under all statutes, including offences under IPC 1860 (now BNS 2023). The bench said the grounds of arrest must be communicated in writing to the arrestee in the language he/she understands. “In case(s) where the arresting officer/person is unable to communicate the grounds of arrest in writing on or soon after arrest, it shall be so done orally. The said grounds be communicated in writing within a reasonable time and in any case at least two hours prior to production of the arrestee for remand proceedings before the magistrate”, said the apex court.

"In case of non-compliance with the above, the arrest and subsequent remand would be rendered illegal and the person will be at liberty to be set free", said the bench.

The bench said the two-hour period would ensure that the counsel has adequate time to scrutinize the basis of arrest and gather relevant material to defend the arrestee proficiently and capably while opposing the remand. Any shorter interval may render such preparation illusory, thereby resulting in non-compliance with the constitutional and statutory mandate, it said, in its 52-page judgment.

“The two-hour threshold before production for remand thus strikes a judicious balance between safeguarding the arrestee’s constitutional rights under Article 22(1) and preserving the operational continuity of criminal investigations”, said Justice Masih, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.

The bench said the requirement of informing the arrested person of the grounds of arrest, in the light of and under Article 22(1) of the Constitution, is not a mere formality but a mandatory, binding constitutional safeguard which has been included in part III of the Constitution under the heading of fundamental rights.