SC Grants Three Weeks To Telangana Speaker To Decide On Disqualification Pleas Against BRS MLAs
Speaker’s counsel said the decision had been taken in one case, and his client is on the verge of taking a call in two other.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 6, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday gave a last warning to the Telangana Assembly speaker and said contempt action would be initiated if he fails to decide on the remaining disqualification petitions in connection with the defection of 10 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs to the Congress within three weeks. The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and A G Masih.
Justice Karol told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared in the matter for the speaker, “We request you not to make reels out of it. This is what is happening. Do not do it. What is happening is, it is a new industry.”
Speaker’s counsel said the decision has been taken in one case, and his client is on the verge of taking a call in two other cases.
Referring to the delay, Singhvi said municipal elections were held in the state and sought three weeks for a decision on all the pending disqualification petitions. The counsel, representing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs, said the speaker had sought time earlier as well and only a single meeting has so far been held by him in this regard.
The bench said in the previous hearing that the speaker had sought three weeks, but the court had granted him two weeks to see if there was any development. "We expect the speaker to positively take a decision, failing which we shall proceed to issue contempt," the bench said.
On January 16, the apex court had said it is not keen on granting either four weeks or six weeks to the Telangana Assembly speaker; he should apprise it in two weeks on the status of adjudication of disqualification pleas against BRS MLAs, who had defected to the ruling Congress.
The bench gave two weeks to the speaker to file a status report indicating the steps taken for the adjudication of the disqualification pleas.
The apex court on November 17, 2025, issued a contempt notice to the Telangana speaker for not complying with its direction to decide disqualification pleas against 10 BRS MLAs, who had defected to the ruling Congress.
The apex court on July 31, last year, had directed the assembly speaker to decide in three months the matter of the disqualification of the 10 BRS MLAs. On a plea by BRS leaders, the apex court had observed the non-compliance of its earlier directions as the “grossest kind of contempt” while issuing notices to the speaker and others.
