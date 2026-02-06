ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Three Weeks To Telangana Speaker To Decide On Disqualification Pleas Against BRS MLAs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday gave a last warning to the Telangana Assembly speaker and said contempt action would be initiated if he fails to decide on the remaining disqualification petitions in connection with the defection of 10 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs to the Congress within three weeks. The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and A G Masih.

Justice Karol told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared in the matter for the speaker, “We request you not to make reels out of it. This is what is happening. Do not do it. What is happening is, it is a new industry.”

Speaker’s counsel said the decision has been taken in one case, and his client is on the verge of taking a call in two other cases.

Referring to the delay, Singhvi said municipal elections were held in the state and sought three weeks for a decision on all the pending disqualification petitions. The counsel, representing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs, said the speaker had sought time earlier as well and only a single meeting has so far been held by him in this regard.

The bench said in the previous hearing that the speaker had sought three weeks, but the court had granted him two weeks to see if there was any development. "We expect the speaker to positively take a decision, failing which we shall proceed to issue contempt," the bench said.