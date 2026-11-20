ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants One Week To Petitioner To File Rejoinder In Jantar Mantar Protest Site Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday gave one week to a woman to file a rejoinder in her plea challenging Delhi Police's decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and shift demonstrations to three alternative locations in the national capital.

On October 15, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana had sought responses of the Centre and Delhi Police on the petition filed by Swaty Singh challenging the October 11 order de-notifying Jantar Mantar as designated protest site.

On Friday, the bench adjourned the hearing for a week after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta questioned certain factual assertions contained in the written submissions circulated on behalf of the petitioner.

Senior advocate Mukta Gupta, appearing for Singh, told the bench that the submissions contained legal propositions and referred to the law laid down by the courts, rather than disputed factual averments. The bench said any factual assertion would have to be supported by an affidavit, saying that someone must take responsibility for their correctness.

The law officer said a rejoinder should be filed on affidavit so that responsibility for the statements made before the court could be fixed. The solicitor general said a letter, seeking adjournment of Friday's proceedings, was circulated on behalf of Additional Solicitor General S V Raju as he was unavailable. He, however, said the letter was later withdrawn.

Earlier, the bench had issued the notices on the PIL. Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar's standing order dated October 11 de-notified Jantar Mantar and designated the Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and the CBD Ground in east Delhi as the new venues for protests and demonstrations.

The bench had orally observed that it would examine whether the authorities had applied their mind to the use and efficacy of Jantar Mantar as a protest site. Senior lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for a litigant, had sought restoration of the notification designating Jantar Mantar as a protest site.