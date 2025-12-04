ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants One-Week Interim Protection To Petitioners Facing Demolition Of Property In UP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim protection for a week to two petitioners facing demolition of properties in Uttar Pradesh, and directed that parties should maintain the status quo till then. The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The petitioners contended that partial demolition of their residential or marriage hall premises was already carried out by the authorities. The bench asked them to move before the Allahabad High Court for an appropriate order.

Against the backdrop of the partial demolition of their properties, the bench said it is granting interim protection for a week. "Further considering the aforesaid fact, we grant interim protection for a period of one week from today as status quo would be maintained by the parties," the bench said.

The bench asked the petitioners’ counsel, why they have not moved before the high court. The counsel replied that the top court had considered the issue of "bulldozer justice".

The bench said approach the high court and take benefit of that judgment, and added, "It is not that the high court does not consider urgency. You have to make a mention…".