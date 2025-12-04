SC Grants One-Week Interim Protection To Petitioners Facing Demolition Of Property In UP
The SC heard a plea seeking to restrain authorities from carrying out any further demolition of the residential or marriage hall structures
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 4, 2025 at 7:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim protection for a week to two petitioners facing demolition of properties in Uttar Pradesh, and directed that parties should maintain the status quo till then. The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.
The petitioners contended that partial demolition of their residential or marriage hall premises was already carried out by the authorities. The bench asked them to move before the Allahabad High Court for an appropriate order.
Against the backdrop of the partial demolition of their properties, the bench said it is granting interim protection for a week. "Further considering the aforesaid fact, we grant interim protection for a period of one week from today as status quo would be maintained by the parties," the bench said.
The bench asked the petitioners’ counsel, why they have not moved before the high court. The counsel replied that the top court had considered the issue of "bulldozer justice".
The bench said approach the high court and take benefit of that judgment, and added, "It is not that the high court does not consider urgency. You have to make a mention…".
The counsel said the apex court should protect them for 15 days, and they will move the high court. The counsel said one of the petitioners is a 75-year-old man, and he had pleaded before the authorities to give him notice and hear him, but no notice was given.
"We will give protection for a week. You approach the high court and make a mention," the bench said. The bench declined to entertain the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution and added that the petitioners would be at liberty to approach the jurisdictional high court under Article 226.
The counsel said the action taken by the authorities was contempt in the face of the apex court's order in the demolition matter. "You file a contempt petition if you want," the bench said.
The bench made it clear that the interim protection granted by it would not influence the high court in entertaining the petition and considering the prayer for stay on its own merits.
The bench passed the order while hearing a plea seeking to restrain the authorities from carrying out any further demolition of petitioners residential or marriage hall structures without following due process of law.
